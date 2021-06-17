Gigabyte Launches Its AMD X570S Motherboard Lineup Featuring AORUS Master, AORUS PRO AX, Gaming X, AERO G & UD Series

Gigabyte has officially launched its brand new X570S motherboard lineup which consists of five products. The Gigabyte X570S lineup is designed to offer improved power delivery and cooling solutions on the AMD Ryzen Desktop CPU platform while featuring improved compatibility with Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Gigabyte X570S Motherboards Launched For AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs, Include AORUS Master, AORUS PRO AX, Gaming X, AERO G & UD Series

The Gigabyte X570S motherboards are more of a refresh to the AMD X570 chipset which has been out in the market since 2019. Motherboard manufacturers were given the opportunity to enhance the design of their motherboards with the same chipset and one of the biggest changes that they made was to remove the active cooling solution over the PCH and replace it with standard passive cooling.

Motherboard manufacturers such as Gigabyte also decided it was the right time to make some tweaks to the power delivery and I/O of their motherboards. While the motherboards look very similar to their standard X570 brethren, they do offer a better design and support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. So let's take a look at the specifications of these brand new X570S boards in detail.

Gigabyte X570S AORUS Master Motherboard

The Gigabyte X570S AORUS Master is the flagship offering within the X570S lineup but no the X570 lineup. The X570 AORUS Xtreme already features a passively cooled design and as such, no change was required there. The X570S incorporates a 14+2 Phase (70A) Digital power design with a 6-layer PCB and is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The VRM is accompanied by a Direct Touch II & FINS Array II heatsink solution which features 9 W/mK thermal pads. There are four metal-shielded DDR DIMM slots that support up to 128 GB DDR4 capacities at speeds of up to 5400 MHz+ (OC).











Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series/ Ryzen 4000 G Series/ Ryzen 3000 Series/ Ryzen 3000 G Series/ Ryzen 2000 Series/ Ryzen 2000 G Series Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Active OC Tuner features Dynamic Change Between P.B.O. and Manual OC Settings

Direct 14+2 Phases Infineon Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage

Advanced Thermal Solution with Fins-Array II, Direct Touch Heatpipe II, M.2 Thermal Guard III, and Thermal Backplate

Intel WiFi 6E 802.11ax & BT 5.2

Quad Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards

Blazing Fast Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 TYPE-C delivers up to 20Gb/s transfer speeds

125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9118 DAC, ALC1220-VB, and WIMA Audio Capacitors

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

Moving over the expansion, you will get three PCIe 4.0 slots (x16/x8/x4 electrical) and quad M.2 Gen 4.0/3.0 slots, three of which are covered by the Thermal Guard II and one of which has the brand new Thermal Guard III heatsink solution. All PCIe slots are also shielded by metal plating, offering extra durability. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports and next to them is a singular Thunderbolt Add-in-card connector, a Front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C header & a right-angled USB 3.0 port.

I/O on the board includes 1 Q-Flash Plus button, 1 Clear CMOS button, 2 Antenna connectors for WiFi 6E, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 USB 2.0, 1 RJ-45 (2.5GbE) LAN port, 1 optical S/PSID out & a 5 channel audio jack powered by the Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec.

Gigabyte X570S AORUS PRO AX Motherboard

The second AORUS motherboard to receive the X570S treatment is the AORUS PRO AX. This board comes with a refreshed design too with nice aluminum and black color palettes over the heatsinks. The VRM is a 12+2 phase Digital Twin power design with (12 phases with 60A and 2 phases with 50A power stages) and a 6-layer PCB that is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration. The motherboard features four metal-shielded DDR4 DIMM slots that support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds of up to 5400 MHz+ (OC). The motherboard also features the Fins-Array II and Direct Touch Heatpipe II design.











Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series/ Ryzen 4000 G Series/ Ryzen 3000 Series/ Ryzen 3000 G Series/ Ryzen 2000 Series/ Ryzen 2000 G Series Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Active OC Tuner features Dynamic Change Between P.B.O. and Manual OC Settings

Twin 12+2 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 60A DrMOS

Advanced Thermal Solution with Fins-Array II, Direct Touch Heatpipe II, and M.2 Thermal Guard III

Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax & BT 5.2

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards

Blazing Fast Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 TYPE-C delivers up to 20Gb/s transfer speeds

AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB and WIMA Audio Capacitors

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

Moving over to expansion slots, we have three PCIe Gen 4 slots (x16/x8/x4 electrical). There are also three M.2 Gen 4 connectors operating at x4 speeds and featuring Thermal Guard III/II heat sinks. Storage options include six SATA III ports, a front USB 3.2 Type-C port, a front USB 3.0 port, and a thunderbolt AIC connector. Rear I/O includes 4 USB 2.0, 2 antenna (WiFi 6E), 1 HDMI, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 RJ-45 (2.5 GbE) LAN port, 1 S/PDIF port and a 5-channel audio jack.

Gigabyte X570S AERO G Motherboard

Now we move over to the non-AORUS boards and first up, we have the Gigabyte X570S AERO G which is similar to Gigabyte's Vision series. The motherboard is aimed towards content creators which is apparent from its marketing and design. The motherboard features a 12+2 phase Digital power delivery design (60A) which is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration. The board offers up to 128 GB DDR4 capacities with speeds of up to 5000 MHz (OC+).











Support AMD Ryzen 5000 series / Ryzen 4000 G series / Ryzen 3000 series / Ryzen 3000 G series / RYZEN 2000 series / Ryzen 2000 G series processors

• Dual Channel ECC / Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs

• Go further without more cables by VisionLINK I/O design

• High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel 2.5GbE LAN

• Wi-Fi 6 2x2 802.11ax with all-new antenna support for better signal

• Comprehensive connectivity by front and rear USB 3.2 Type-C connectors

• 4 Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards

• Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

• Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

• Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Expansion slots include triple PCIe Gen 4.0 (x16/x8/x4) and quad M.2 Gen 4.0 slots along with 6 SATA III ports for storage. Both the power delivery, PCH, and VRM delivery are covered by massive heatsinks which provide extra cooling to the internal components on the motherboard. The rear I/O cover comes with a small AERO label that features embedded RGB LEDs, the same goes for the PCH heatsink cover.

Rear panel I/O includes 2 USB 2.0, 2 WiFi 6E Antenna connectors, 1 DisplayPort, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 RJ-45 (2.5 GbE) LAN, 1 Optical S/PDIF port and a 5-channel audio jack.

Gigabyte X570S Gaming X Motherboard

The Gigabyte X570S Gaming X is a standard motherboard with a gaming-esque design that can be seen across its silver and grey colored heatsinks and an RGB accent plate towards the bottom right-hand side. The motherboard features the same 12+2 phase Twin Digital VRM solution (60A for 12 & 50A for 2 phases) which is powered by a single 8-pin connector. The heatsinks provide full coverage for the MOSFETS while the memory slots can support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds of up to 5100 MHz (OC+).











Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series/ Ryzen 4000 G Series/ Ryzen 3000 Series/ Ryzen 3000 G Series/ Ryzen 2000 Series/ Ryzen 2000 G Series Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Twin 12+2 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 50A DrMOS

Fully Covered Thermal Design with High Coverage MOSFET Heatsinks

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guard

Fast 2.5GbE LAN with Bandwidth Management

Rear and Front USB3.2 Type-C for Fast and Versatile Connections

High-Quality Audio Capacitors and Audio Noise Guard for Ultimate Audio Quality

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

Expansion slots include two PCIe Gen 4.0 (x16/x2 electrical), and two PCIe Gen 4 x1 slots. There are also triple M.2 Gen 4 slots of which two are covered by heatsinks and one is left open. There are six SATA III ports and the PCH is covered by a large heatsink. Rear panel I/O includes 2 USB 2.0, 1 PS/2, 1 HDMI, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 Q-Flash, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 RJ-45 (2.5GbE) LAN and a 6-channel audio jack powered by a Realtek Audio codec.

Gigabyte X570S UD Motherboard

Finally, we have the Gigabyte X570S UD which stands for Ultra Durable. The UD is the most basic design offering within the X570S lineup with no RGB bling-bling and straight to the bare minimum specifications of the X570S portfolio. The motherboard features the same 12+2 phase Twin Digital VRM solution (60A for 12 & 50A for 2 phases) which is powered by a single 8-pin connector. The heatsinks provide full coverage for the MOSFETS while the memory slots can support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds of up to 5100 MHz (OC+).











Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series/ Ryzen 4000 G Series/ Ryzen 3000 Series/ Ryzen 3000 G Series/ Ryzen 2000 Series/ Ryzen 2000 G Series Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Twin 12+2 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 50A DrMOS

Fully Covered Thermal Design with High Coverage MOSFET Heatsinks

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guard

Fast 2.5GbE LAN with Bandwidth Management

Rear and Front USB3.2 Type-C for Fast and Versatile Connections

High-Quality Audio Capacitors and Audio Noise Guard for Ultimate Audio Quality

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

Expansion slots include two PCIe Gen 4.0 (x16/x2 electrical), and two PCIe Gen 4 x1 slots. There are also triple M.2 Gen 4 slots of which one is covered by a heatsink and the other two are left open. There are six SATA III ports and the PCH is covered by a large heatsink. Rear panel I/O includes 2 USB 2.0, 1 PS/2, 1 HDMI, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 Q-Flash, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 RJ-45 (2.5GbE) LAN and a 6-channel audio jack powered by a Realtek Audio codec.