Gigabyte Intros AORUS F127Q-P, a 27-inch, 1440p, 165 Hz Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte has announced the AORUS F127Q-P gaming monitor which features a 27-inch, a 1440p resolution and offers a 165 Hz refresh rate. This monitor also provides support for AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology which makes sure there is no screen-tearing and ensures artifact-free performance at any framerate. The AORUS F127Q-P uses an advanced 10 bits ( 8bits + FRC) color IPS display, which allows this monitor to give the user extra-wide viewing angles with 178/178 degrees.

The AORUS F127Q-P monitor features a resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of 165 Hz

This monitor features a wide array of fantastic features to make your gaming experience the most immersive.

1 ms response time This display is one of the most responsive gaming monitors, by accelerating the twisting speed of the liquid crystals, this monitors' response time can be reduced down to just 1 ms, this allows you to enjoy an amazing gaming experience with no ghosting effects.

95% DCI-P3 DCI-P3 is common in the RGB color space for digital movie projection from the American film industry when compared to sRGB, DCI-P3 allows coverage over more red and green, which is sharper and allows people to see more realistic colors.

HDR The High Dynamic Range displays deliver better contrast and color accuracy, as well as more vibrant colors compared to SDR, or Standard Dynamic Range, displays.

FreeSync and G-Sync AMD FreeSync Premium This monitor offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Technology, which stops any possibility of choppy gameplay and broken frames. This technology also creates a fluid and artifact-free performance at any framerate. This is perfect for first-person shooters and racing games. G-SYnc Technology This display is G-Sync compatible, which eliminates any tearing, stuttering, artifacts and flickering at refresh rate up to 165 Hz.

Built-in Digital LED This monitor has LEDs located on the back of the monitor, thanks to the RGB Fusion App, this would allow the LEDs to create a gaming ambiance exclusively to the user with its intuitive UI and customizability.



AORUS Dashboard This feature shows the critical hardware in real-time such as CPU voltages, clock speed, temperatures, usage, fans speed, and other AORUS exclusive functions, such as GameAssist.



This monitor is currently available on Amazon and Newegg, presently priced at $599.99.