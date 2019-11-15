Gigabyte is announcing two graphics cards this week in AMD and NVIDIA flavors, the RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming OC Waterforce and the Radeon RX 5700 XT AORUS Edition. The latest graphics cards feature custom cooling and custom PCB designs, offering much better performance than reference variants while costing a premium.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming OC Waterforce WB & Radeon RX 5700 XT AORUS Edition Graphics Cards Announced

The two graphics cards being announced this week are proper custom variants of the flagship RTX SUPER and Radeon RX series families. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming OC now comes in the Waterforce variant which features a full-cover water block embedded beneath its shroud. It cools the GPU, VRAM, and MOSFET and features micro fins to channel the water through the block for efficient cooling performance. Gigabyte also makes use of composite heat pipe design & metal plate which should help deliver proper cooling to the card.

The shroud design is interesting since it hides the water block beneath a plastic shroud but you can see a glimpse of the GPU block from the triangular cut out which has RGB LEDs embedded within it. The GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming OC Waterforce would feature 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked in at 15.5 Gbps. The clock speeds are maintained at 1650 MHz base and 1845 MHz boost but you can definitely get more punch out of this card with overclocking since this is what the card is designed for.

Features

Powered by GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WATERFORCE Water Block cooling system

RGB Fusion 2.0 – 16.7M color synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

Core Clock

1845 MHz (Reference Card: 1815 MHz)

The main difference between the Waterforce and Waterforce WB variants is that the new model has a water block embedded on it while the standard Waterforce variant comes with an AIO liquid cooler design.

The second custom graphics card that Gigabyte has released is the AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT which rocks the beastly Windforce 3X cooler. This variant was missing from the RX 5700 series which only received the Gaming OC treatment so far.

Features

Powered by AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

BIOS Switch for OC mode and Silent mode

Up to 6 Displays – DisplayPort x3 and HDMI x3

RGB Fusion 2.0 – 16.7M colors synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

PCI-Express 4.0 Support

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

Core Clock

Boost Clock: Up to 2010 MHz (Reference card is 1905 MHz)

Game Clock: 1905 MHz (Reference card is 1755 MHz)

Base Clock: 1770 MHz (Reference card is 1605 MHz)

The AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT comes with the latest Windforce 3X cooling shroud which embeds RGB on both, the sides and the front. The internals features a large heatsink block comprised of two aluminum fin blocks that are connected through 5 direct touch heat pipes. The triple 82mm fans push air towards the heatsink to dissipate heat. The card rocks a custom PCB and has 2560 stream processors clocked in at 1770 MHz base, 1905 MHz game, and 2010 MHz boost clocks.



















The card also rocks a custom PCB with a cooling plate for VRAM and MOSFETs. It is powered by dual 8 pin connectors and features a BIOS Switch for silent mode operation. There's a metallic backplate included with heat pads on the back and the I/O include triple HDMI and triple Display Ports. Expect both cards to be available soon for a premium price over the reference variants.