Gigabyte Announces the AORUS K1 Mechanical Keyboard

Gigabyte has announced the AORUS K1 Mechanical Keyboard, which has a lot of features, including the RGB Fusion 2.0, Cherry MX mechanical gaming key-switches, and integrated cable management. This keyboard features the ability to program all the keys and has unlimited profiles when using Gigabyte's software, as well as the on-the-fly multimedia and backlight control. Gigabyte has not released any pricing information or availability details at this time.

Gigabyte announces the AORUS K1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which features Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches in combination with support for Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 software as well as featuring individually backlight keys

The AORUS K1 Mechanical keyboard has a plethora of features that included having Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches. The Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches provide a superior key response as well as an optimized actuation force. These mechanical key switches have a reduced actuation distance of 2 mm, which improves keyboard response time. This keyboard also features an Anti-Ghosting Matrix key-switch design that provides Anti-Ghosting across all the keys. When using a USB connection, this keyboard supports 64 simultaneous key presses.

Gigabyte has Annouced the Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Series, Planned to Feature Five Monitors!









These key switches also stay very quiet during operation. Each of these keys is also completely programmable using Gigabyte's software. This allows users to set macros or combinations on any key easily, and this keyboard also will enable users to set almost unlimited profiles.

The AORUS K1 Mechanical keyboard features three different ways to easily route the braided cable to provide a cleaner overall appearance. This keyboard also features support for Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0. This software allows this keyboard to offer 16.7M customizable color options and numerous lighting effects, and this includes effects like Wave, Cycle, Reactive, Ripple, MOBA, and FPS. The MOBA and FPS RGB lighting modes light up commonly used keys in both the MOBA type and FPS type games, respectively. This keyboard also features function hotkeys offer instant media control and allows you to adjust the keyboard backlighting scheme with ease easily.

At the time of writing, Gigabyte hasn't released any pricing or availability information regarding the AORUS K1 gaming mechanical keyboard. This keyboard, when released, will be a perfect addition to any gaming setup.