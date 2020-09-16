Gigabyte announces the 2 TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD, which features four 500 GB SSDs pre-installed on the board and uses just a single PCIe slot. This AIC SSD also offers an advanced thermal solution for users that substantially faster storage when compared to connecting the SSDs to their boards through an NVMe slot directly.

GIGABYTE announces the 2 TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD, offers significantly improved sequential read and write speeds

This AIC SSD comes pre-installed with four different 500 GB NVMe SSDs and connected to the PC system through a PCIe Slot; the total amount of storage provided by this device is 2 Terabytes. This incredibly fast storage is perfect for content creators who require faster storage while editing more extensive videos or projects.

Some of the main features of the AORUS Gen 4 AIC SSD include:

Form Factor: PCl Express Card

Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x16, NVMe 1.3

Total Capacity: 8,000GB

Seq. Read Speed: up to 15,000 MB/s

Seq. Write Speed: up to 15,000 MB/s

Wear Leveling, Over-Provision Technologies

TRIM & S.M.A.R.T Supported

Advanced Thermal Solution with Copper Heatsink

Warranty: Limited 5-years

This AIC SSD offers a sequential read speed of up to 15,000 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 9,500 MB/s. This speed is much faster when compared to connecting these drives to the computer's Motherboard NVMe slots.











This AIC SSD is PCIe 4.0 ready for PC's that utilize the third-generation processors; this AIC SSD uses the world's first PCIe 4.0 x4 controller, PHISON PS5016-E16 controllers, which uses the advanced fabrication process to ensure that the PS5016-E16 has more than enough compute power for ECC processing when adopting the latest 3D TLC NAND flash chips.

This device also features support the NVMe 1.3 Protocol, LDPC error correction, wear leveling, and even over-provision technology, which not only improves reliability as well as the durability of the SSDs.

This AIC SSD also has been designed with high-end Gen4 SSDs; this is present in the overall thermal design of the device itself. This AIC SSD utilizes not only a Two ball bearing blower fan, a High-Thermal conductivity pad, and even features a 5.5m Pure cover heatsink. This cooling design allows the working temperature to be up to 30 degrees cooler than just using a single copper heatsink.

Capacity* Model Sequential Read MB/s** Sequential Write MB/s** Random Read IOPS** Random Write IOPS** 8000GB AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD ( GP-ASACNE6800TTTDA ) 15,000 MB/s 15,000 MB/s 430k 440k 2000GB AORUS Gen4 AIC 2TB SSD ( GP-ASACNE6200TTTDA ) 15,000 MB/s 9,500 MB/s 425k 440k

GIGABYTE has yet to announce when the 2 TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD is going to be available or what the pricing of this SSD is expected to be.