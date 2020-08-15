GIGABYTE has announced its first ultra-wide gaming monitor, G34WQC. The GIGABYTE series monitor has become a hot topic among media and gamers since its launch. The Gigabyte series G34WQC gaming monitor is equipped with a native 1500R VA panel with 1440P resolution and 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, offering the most immersive gaming feel.

Gigabyte Intros The G34WQC Gaming Monitor - Features A 21:9 Aspect Ratio With A Native 8-Bit Panel And HDR Support

For the color performance, the native 8-bit panel offers the splendid color, 120% sRGB wide color gamut, and certified by VESA DisplayHDR400, enriching the contrast of the picture quality. The fantastic specifications allow you to experience the grand visual pleasure in gaming and picture appreciation!

Gigabyte Announces The G242-Z11 HPC Server With Dual AMD EPYC Rome CPUs & Four NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPUs



















This monitor also supports the well-loved classic GIGABYTE tactical gaming features such as Aim Stabilizer and Black Equalizer, offering you extra weapons on the battlefield! Not merely just having perfect gaming specifications, the bigger screen along with the 21:9 aspect ratio is also ideal for office and recreational use.

The aspect ratio counts as equally important as other major specifications such as the resolution and refresh rate. The 21:9 ratio on the G34WQC from Gigabyte offers the extra field of view compared with the common standard 16:9, a significant gain when it comes to gaming, streaming, multimedia, and productivity enhancement. For gaming and multimedia applications, the ultrawide offers greater immersion for an excellent visual experience. For non-gaming applications, it offers a better experience as it provides the extra space to facilitate multiple documents and applications running at the same time.

Moreover, the Gigabyte G34WQC Ultra-Wide gaming monitor is equipped with built-in stereos, offering a solid stereo sounding environment. The built-in stereos come with numerous benefits; not only saving you from purchasing external speakers but leaving you with a neat desk.