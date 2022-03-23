Ghostwire: Tokyo Ray Tracing Comparison Video Highlights Excellent Implementation

A new Ghostwire: Tokyo comparison video highlights the massive visual improvements brought by ray tracing in the PC version of the game.

The new comparison video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how reflections and shadows look considerably better with ray tracing on. The performance impact is considerable, unfortunately, so not many will be able to play Tango Gameworks' latest game at an acceptable framerate with ray tracing on.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is launching this week on PC and Playstation 5, and fans of the studio will be in for a treat, as the game is Tango Gameworks' best title to date, according to Alessio.

Ghostwire: Tokyo may be the best game yet from developer Tango Gameworks. It's a great and meaty action/adventure game featuring an enticing universe, solid combat, and excellent exploration of the wonderfully designed Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo launches on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide on March 25th.