Ghostwire: Tokyo Ray Tracing Comparison Video Highlights Excellent Implementation
A new Ghostwire: Tokyo comparison video highlights the massive visual improvements brought by ray tracing in the PC version of the game.
The new comparison video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how reflections and shadows look considerably better with ray tracing on. The performance impact is considerable, unfortunately, so not many will be able to play Tango Gameworks' latest game at an acceptable framerate with ray tracing on.
Ghostwire: Tokyo is launching this week on PC and Playstation 5, and fans of the studio will be in for a treat, as the game is Tango Gameworks' best title to date, according to Alessio.
Ghostwire: Tokyo may be the best game yet from developer Tango Gameworks. It's a great and meaty action/adventure game featuring an enticing universe, solid combat, and excellent exploration of the wonderfully designed Tokyo.
Ghostwire Tokyo launches on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide on March 25th.
Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city
Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.
A Beautifully Haunted Tokyo
Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai - vengeful spirits that prowl the streets.
Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city’s population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.
