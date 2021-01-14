Ghost Recon Breakpoint is Crossing Over with Rainbow Six Siege, Free Weekend Coming Soon

Following a rough launch, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has received a steady flow of patches and content updates, but it hasn’t quite rebounded like some other Ubisoft games. Breakpoint has its fans, but at this point more people are still playing the previous game in the series, Ghost Recon Wildlands. Well, it seems Ubisoft is bringing in some ringers from a much more popular game to help Breakpoint out.

Yes, the next big Ghost Recon Breakpoint live event, Operation Amber Sky, will be a crossover with Rainbow Six Siege. Ash, Thatcher, and Finka will be joining your squad as you venture into new gas-filled areas. You can check out a quick trailer for Operation Amber Sky, below.

Riders Republic Races Toward a New Late 2021 Release Date

Here are a few more details regarding Operation Amber Sky:

Operation Amber Sky unfolds across nine new, free missions in which the Ghosts and Rainbow investigate a deadly new gas manufactured by Sentinel. And after completing the first mission, players will be able to deploy Ash, Thatcher, and Finka as an alternative to their regular AI teammates at any time. The event also introduces a new survival mechanic in the form of gas-filled areas, which require a gasmask and replace the filters regularly in order to stay alive. Operation Amber Sky also adds more than 120 new customization items to Ghost Recon Breakpoint (including full Rainbow Six Siege skins), and players who complete all the event missions will unlock 11 unique rewards, including new weapons and skins.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is also prepping for a free weekend, which will run from January 21 (or January 19 on PC) until January 24.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with enhancements via backward compatibility. What do you think? Will the Siege crossover entice you to at least try out the free weekend?