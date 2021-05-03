Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Restores Optical Camo Cut Cyberware

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online in the past few days restores a piece of cut content to introduce better options for those who like being stealthy.

The Purchasable Optical Camo Cyberware Overhaul restores the Optical Camo cut cyberware that grants invisibility for a set amount of time. The item is available in different variants, with slightly different effects that have been rebalanced to avoid making it too effective.

Restores the cut Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware "Optical Camo" available to purchase in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. Rare variant can be purchased at Kravis's Clinic. (Westbrook, Charter Hill)

Epic variant can be purchased at the Aldecaldo Camp. (Badlands)

Legendary variant can only be acquired by defeating Oda. (If you have already defeated him, the item will automatically be unlocked. Go to any ripper and install it in "Integumentary System") Stat changes:

Rare Variant:

1) Evasion: + 0.1%

2) Movement Speed: + 0.1%

3) Duration: 5 seconds -> 10 seconds

4) Cooldown: 60 seconds -> 40 seconds Epic Variant:

1) Evasion: + 0.2%

2) Movement Speed: + 0.2%

3) Duration: 10 seconds -> 15 seconds

4) Cooldown: 60 seconds -> 45 seconds Legendary Variant:

1) Evasion: + 0.5%

2) Movement Speed: + 0.5%

3) Melee Damage: + 10%

4) Duration: 15 seconds -> 25 second

5) Cooldown: 60 seconds -> 50 seconds

The Cyberpunk 2077 Purchasable Optical Camo Cyberware Overhaul mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.