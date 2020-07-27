Ghost of Tsushima Update Adds New Lethal Difficulty and Lower Intensity Combat

Ghost of Tsushima has dropped its first major post-launch update, and it adds some new options for players on both sides of the skill spectrum. On the one hand, we have the new Lethal difficulty, which makes enemies more aggressive, but also increases the deadliness of Jin’s katana, and on the other hand, we have Lower Intensity Combat Mode, which relaxes the timing required during combat and stealth.

Here are the full patch notes for Ghost of Tsushima update 1.05:

PlayStation 5 Leaked Images Hint Outer Plates May be Swappable

New difficulty level: Lethal Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly

Enemies are more aggressive in combat

Enemies detect you faster

Tighter Parry and Dodge windows Lower Intensity Combat Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you. Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal

Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted Text changes Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. Check out Wccftech’s full review of the game here.