Ghost of Tsushima Update Adds New Lethal Difficulty and Lower Intensity Combat
Ghost of Tsushima has dropped its first major post-launch update, and it adds some new options for players on both sides of the skill spectrum. On the one hand, we have the new Lethal difficulty, which makes enemies more aggressive, but also increases the deadliness of Jin’s katana, and on the other hand, we have Lower Intensity Combat Mode, which relaxes the timing required during combat and stealth.
Here are the full patch notes for Ghost of Tsushima update 1.05:
New difficulty level: Lethal
- Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly
- Enemies are more aggressive in combat
- Enemies detect you faster
- Tighter Parry and Dodge windows
Lower Intensity Combat
Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.
- Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.
- Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.
- Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal
- Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted
Text changes
- Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled
- Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled
- New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green
Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.
Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. Check out Wccftech’s full review of the game here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter