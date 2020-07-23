Ghost of Tsushima Tops Japanese Sales Charts For Western-Developed Titles

Super Punch's historically-inspired Ghost of Tsushima has already been a successful launch for Sony Interactive Entertainment with over two million copies sold worldwide in the first three days of launch. While the majority of sales bave been made up in North America and Europe, we were curious to see how sales were faring in Japan where reports were coming out that Ghost of Tsushima had exceeded sales forecasts and popularity that it's become increasingly difficult to keep in stock.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Releases This November In The West; PlayStation 5 Version, PC System Requirements Confirmed

"Ghost of Tsushima" has been well received than we expected, and we are out of stock at some stores. Currently, additional production is currently underway, but the download version is also available on the PS Store. Please consider together.

Ghost of Tsushima has been a critical success in Japan where the game was awarded a perfect score of 40 points by Famitsu, a Japanese magazine that's only given the same honor to Western developers two times in the past: The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto V. Even Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 each only received a 39/40 from the publication.

The information was first reported by Twitter user @BenjiSales and appears to be based off of Famitsu's weekly software sales numbers.

Ghost of Tsushima has had a phenomenal launch in Japan, outpacing other Western developed PlayStation Studios titles Ghost of Tsushima - 212,915

The Last of Us PtII - 178,696

Spider-Man - 132,520

Uncharted 4 - 124,028

Days Gone - 114,319

Horizon ZD - 109,739

God of War - 50,257 pic.twitter.com/6m6MMgVfRd — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 23, 2020

Most surprisingly, Ghost of Tsushima outsold Paper Mario: The Origami King, which launched on the same day, by twice as much. Below are a full listing of the last week's sales numbers in Japan, courtesy of Famitsu (source in Japanese).

Ghost of Tsushima: 221,915 (First Appearance) Paper Mario: The Origami King: 109,092 (First Appearance) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 71,897 Ring Fit Adventure: 36,183 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Nintendo Switch): 29,719 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (PlayStation 4): 26,951 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (世界のアソビ大全51): 20,586 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 10,031 [Super Rare] Two people! Nyanko Great War "Soft & Pouch Set" (【超激レア】ふたりで！にゃんこ大戦争「ソフト＆ポーチセット」): 9,725 (First Appearance) Pokemon Sword & Shield: 7,843

Ghost of Tsushima is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4. You can read our full review by Alessio Palumbo here.

Crysis Remastered Runs At 720-900p On Switch in Docked Mode With FXAA And No Software-Based Ray Tracing