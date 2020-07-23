Ghost of Tsushima Tops Japanese Sales Charts For Western-Developed Titles
Super Punch's historically-inspired Ghost of Tsushima has already been a successful launch for Sony Interactive Entertainment with over two million copies sold worldwide in the first three days of launch. While the majority of sales bave been made up in North America and Europe, we were curious to see how sales were faring in Japan where reports were coming out that Ghost of Tsushima had exceeded sales forecasts and popularity that it's become increasingly difficult to keep in stock.
『Ghost of Tsushima』は、おかげさまで予想を上回るご好評をいただき、一部の店舗で品薄となっております。
現在、急ぎ追加生産を行っておりますが、PS Storeではダウンロード版も配信中です。併せてご検討ください。
購入はこちら⇒https://t.co/q0AWlctXKX#ゴーストオブツシマ #GhostofTsushima pic.twitter.com/dvjH1m4iiW
— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) July 22, 2020
"Ghost of Tsushima" has been well received than we expected, and we are out of stock at some stores. Currently, additional production is currently underway, but the download version is also available on the PS Store. Please consider together.
Ghost of Tsushima has been a critical success in Japan where the game was awarded a perfect score of 40 points by Famitsu, a Japanese magazine that's only given the same honor to Western developers two times in the past: The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto V. Even Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 each only received a 39/40 from the publication.
The information was first reported by Twitter user @BenjiSales and appears to be based off of Famitsu's weekly software sales numbers.
Ghost of Tsushima has had a phenomenal launch in Japan, outpacing other Western developed PlayStation Studios titles
Ghost of Tsushima - 212,915
The Last of Us PtII - 178,696
Spider-Man - 132,520
Uncharted 4 - 124,028
Days Gone - 114,319
Horizon ZD - 109,739
God of War - 50,257 pic.twitter.com/6m6MMgVfRd
— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 23, 2020
Most surprisingly, Ghost of Tsushima outsold Paper Mario: The Origami King, which launched on the same day, by twice as much. Below are a full listing of the last week's sales numbers in Japan, courtesy of Famitsu (source in Japanese).
- Ghost of Tsushima: 221,915 (First Appearance)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King: 109,092 (First Appearance)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 71,897
- Ring Fit Adventure: 36,183
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Nintendo Switch): 29,719
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (PlayStation 4): 26,951
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (世界のアソビ大全51): 20,586
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 10,031
- [Super Rare] Two people! Nyanko Great War "Soft & Pouch Set" (【超激レア】ふたりで！にゃんこ大戦争「ソフト＆ポーチセット」): 9,725 (First Appearance)
- Pokemon Sword & Shield: 7,843
Ghost of Tsushima is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4. You can read our full review by Alessio Palumbo here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 63.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter