Allies in Ghost of Tsushima Will React to How Players Deal With Situations; Exploration, Combat Get New Details

Ghost of Tsushima, the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive open-world game by Sucker Punch, will not have a traditional Karma System like in previous games created by the studio, but how players deal with situations is still going to have an impact.

On the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, as reported by Reddit user Hunbbel, it has been revealed that how players will deal with situations will determine the strength of the bonds with allies.

Just as the way the world unfolds depends on what you want to do, so does the story – to a point. As you wage your one-man war on the Mongols you ally with several characters, and how you decide to deal with situations can determine the strength of your bonds. Shimura’s none too impressed with your spectral approach. Makoto, an expert archer and just as handy with a sword, can be one of your best allies, helping to spread the legend that you’re a vengeful ghost, but if she disagrees with your actions you may end up crossing swords.

Some new details on the Ghost of Tsushima mechanics have also been confirmed. It has been confirmed that time will pass as players explore, and the game will keep track of how much time has passed since the invasion began.

Again nodding to realism, you explore the island’s lush environments without the help of waypoints, choosing where to explore next using landmarks and your knowledge of the world. Sucker Punch is no stranger to creating open worlds, but the fairly minimalist nature of the environments is a bit of a departure for the developer. Time in the story will pass as you explore, with titles telling you how much time it’s been since the invasion began.

Ghost of Tsushima also promises to be extremely varied thanks to different tools and gadgets, such as sticky bombs and fire arrows.

Quick iaijutsu strikes with your sheathed sword can spill enemy blood. Likewise, you can use a grappling hook to sneak through enemy camps unseen, dropping down to attack people or sneaking up on them from behind (even stabbing them through closed folding screens). Jin also has his gadgets: sticky bombs and fire arrows that can help him spread disarray through an enemy camp.

It has also been hinted that Jin's skills will develop so much during the course of the game that it will be possible to "devastate" an entire enemy camp.

Ghost of Tsushima launches on PlayStation 4 on June 26th worldwide.