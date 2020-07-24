Ghost of Tsushima Becomes the Fastest-Selling New Sony IP During PS4 Gen with 2.4 Million Units

By
2 hours ago
Submit
Free PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Theme 2

Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest-selling new Sony IP debuted during the PlayStation 4 generation, as announced this afternoon by Sony. The game managed to sell through over 2.4 million units globally in the first three days since launch.

Ghost of Tsushima Tops Japanese Sales Charts For Western-Developed Titles

 

Ghost of Tsushima had a warm reception among critics, Wccftech included. Here's an excerpt from our review, where the game was rated nine out of ten.

This is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Do you have any plans to purchase the game yet?

Products mentioned in this post

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
USD 55

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related