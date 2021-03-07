Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Invites Players to the Windblume Festival

The latest update for Genshin Impact, version 1.4, has been detailed by developer miHoYo ahead of the arrival planned for March 17th, when players above Rank 20 who have completed the "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" questline are invited to attend the Windblume Festival.

Below you'll find all the details of Genshin Impact's Update 1.4.

Allegedly, the Windblume Festival originated as an occasion to commemorate the liberation of Mondstadt 2,600 years ago. For the citizens of today, however, it has become the season to express true love and participate in all sorts of outdoor games. The Knights of Favonius and the Adventurers' Guild will organize a series of mini-games and challenges for players to enjoy alone or with friends, with generous rewards including two festival-exclusive items — the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon and the Windsong Lyre, as well as a new 4-star weapon, Windblume Ode. Meanwhile, a new type of story quest with multiple endings available will give Travelers the opportunity to spend some quality time hanging out with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun, creating a rich range of memories together. In Version 1.4, more details about the Abyss Order and the fate of the Traveler's long-lost sibling will be revealed. Travelers who continue their investigation with "Bough Keeper" Dainsleif will finally come face to face with the formidable Abyss Herald and learn some surprising secrets about the world's first Ruin Guard at Stormterror's Lair. Two months after her first appearance in Dragonspine, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria will now be joining the game as the latest 4-star playable character. Wielding a polearm and the power of Cryo, Rosaria can quickly maneuver herself behind her enemy to attack from the rear. Her Elemental Burst unleashes a mighty slash, dealing high Cryo DMG, followed by constant bursts of AoE Cryo DMG to nearby enemies over a period of time. New functions and optimizations will also be introduced to improve player experience. In Version 1.4, players can hold up to five Condensed Resin in their Inventory at any one time. Additionally, players can opt to lower their World Level to suit their needs both in Single-Player and Co-Op Mode.

In related Genshin Impact news, Sensor Tower revealed this week that the free-to-play game already generated $874 million since launch and that's on mobile platforms alone.