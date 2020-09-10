Genshin Impact Official PC System Requirements, Launch Time Revealed

The Genshin Impact PC system requirements have finally been revealed, alongside the game's official launch time.

In a new post on the game's official website, developer miHoYo detailed the minimum and recommended system specifications for Genshin Impact, which you can find below.

Recommended configuration: Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7 equivalent or higher Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB and higher DirectX version: 11 Storage: Please reserve 30 GB of space Minimum configuration Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 and higher DirectX version: 11 Storage: Please reserve 30 GB of space

miYoHo also confirmed that the Genshin Impact servers will go live on September 28th at 10:00 AM (UTC + 8)

Genshin Impact has been heavily inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but the game is so much more than a Zelda clone, as highlighted by Nate in his closed beta preview.

I wasn’t expecting that much from Genshin Impact, but I found myself surprisingly engrossed in its world, to the point I'm honestly rather sad I’ll have to stop playing when the beta ends. If a mixture of Breath of the Wild and Bandai Namco’s Tales series sounds interesting to you, or you just want something BOTW-flavored without buying a Switch, this game belongs on your radar. Sure, there are still some rough edges, and I’m a bit concerned about how the game will be monetized, but Genshin Impact left one on me.

Genshin Impact launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on September 28th.