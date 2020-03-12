Genshin Impact Beta Giveaway – Enter for a Chance to Check Out This Anime Open World RPG

Genshin Impact, the anime styled open world action RPG, is about to go through a new Closed Beta test phase next week and we've partnered with Shanghai-based developer miHoYo to give away 30 codes to our readers. Just enter the raffle below for a chance to get selected and be able to play Genshin Impact on PC or Android (the full game is expected to be released on PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch).

Ahead of the Genshin Impact beta launch, which will happen on March 19th, miHoYo also released a brand new gameplay video has been released to take a deeper look at how Genshin Impact's quests unfold as players set off on an intriguing journey from Mondstadt to Liyue Harbor. Accomplishing various challenges along the way, players will unveil the mysteries of the vast fantasy realm of Teyvat.

In the latest Genshin Impact gameplay trailer, character Amber leads audiences on a new adventure from Mondstadt — the city of wind (Anemo) — to Liyue Harbor — the city of rock (Geo) which is described as a new, eastern, fantasy locale. During the journey, players can take on quests to slay increasingly more challenging and merciless monsters by utilizing a team of up to 4 characters, who each use different elemental play styles to bring justice and peace to this wonderland.

Bountiful landscapes and natural vistas can be discovered, including lush bamboo forests and

misty waterfalls, which all encourage players to slow down and enjoy the scenery. When players

eventually come to Liyue Harbor, numerous appealing kiosks from a faraway time tempt players

moving through the bustling harbor.

We've embedded the Genshin Impact CBT preview trailer below. Good luck with the giveaway and rest assured that we'll notify you should you be among the lucky winners!