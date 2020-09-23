GeIL, one of the world's leading PC components & manufacturers today is proud to announce the partnership with the motherboard leader, ASRock, in expanding the Phantom Gaming product line and launching the co-branded ORION Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 Desktop Memory. This new product provides frequencies from 2666MHz to 3600MHz with higher capacities up to 64GB (2x32GB) to deliver better performance to hardcore gamers, video content creators, and PC builders.

Since the successful collaboration on the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory in 2019, the next chapter is the ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory. This new product comes with Intel and AMD package versions, as well as tested and optimized on the latest AMD and Intel platforms separately to ensure optimal performance.

Per a strict validation process, ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is fully compatible with the ASRock Phantom Gaming series motherboard, including the latest high-end B550 PG Velocita, Z490 PG Velocita, Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3, and more.

ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is designed to accelerate system gaming responsiveness when the system is full-loaded and satisfies content creators who are thirsting for extra performance. Available as single 32GB modules or dual module kits with a maximum capacity of 64GB.

The ORION modules offer speeds up to 3600MHz at CL16 with voltages ranging between 1.2V and 1.35V depending on module selection. The meteor shower pattern design stands out against the understated Charcoal Gray heat spreader design, allowing modules fit in most case design and color theme. To avoid collision with CPU coolers, ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory features the approximately standard height heat spreaders and is compatible with most PC cases on the market.