GeIL Ready With EVO V & Polaris AMD “EXPO” Edition DDR5 Memory Kits, Up To DDR5-6400 With RGB & Active Cooling Integrated

GeIL has also unveiled its latest DDR5 EXPO memory kits under the EVO V & Polaris AMD Edition series with RGB and active cooling support.

GeIL's AMD EXPO DDR5 Memory Kits "EVO V & Polaris" Come With RGB & Active Cooling, Up To 6400 Mbps Transfer Speeds

GeIL has two DDR5 memory families that will offer AMD EXPO support, the EVO V AMD Edition and the Polaris RGB AMD Edition. Both memory kits will come in various configurations and users will be able to buy the kits in one or two DIMM kits. Following are the configurations.

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Single-DIMM):

DDR5-4800 (40-40-40-77) - 16 GB @ 1.10V (Non-EXPO)

DDR5-5200 (34-38-38-78) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-5600 (38-44-44-84) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (32-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6200 (34-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6400 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Dual-DIMM):

DDR5-4800 (40-40-40-77) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.10V (Non-EXPO)

DDR5-5200 (34-38-38-78) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-5600 (38-44-44-84) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (32-38-38-80) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (38-40-40-82) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6200 (34-38-38-80) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6400 (38-40-40-82) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

As for the DIMMs themselves, the GeIL EVO V AMD Edition will come with both RGB and an active dual-fan cooling system which has two tiny fans integrated within the top heat spreader, keeping the internals cool & help blow away hot air. The EVO V series comes with an RGB diffuser on the top and even the two fans come with RGB illumination. The module itself is very tall compared to standard DDR5 DIMMs.

Exclusive Active Dual Fan Cooling System

Speed up to 6400MHz one-click overclocking

Use high-quality IC and Tested with DYNA5 SLT

Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design

Specifically compatible with AM5 Platform

All purchases are guaranteed a limited lifetime warranty

The GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition memory is more like a standard gaming-Esque DDR5 memory module which comes with some nifty features and a standard height that should be compatible with almost all air & AIO liquid coolers.

Designed for content creators and gamers

Kit Capacities up to 64GB

Speed up to 6400MHz

Tested with DYNA5 SLT

Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design

Fits Most CPU Coolers without Mechanical Interference

Both GeIL Polaris RGB and Evo V AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 memory kits come in three colors, Titanium Gray, Glacier White, and Racing Red Heat (Polaris RGB Only). The GeIL DDR5 memory kits are amongst the first to feature speeds of up to DDR5-6400 with EXPO capabilities, an increase of 23% versus the standard JEDEC DDR5-5200 speeds supported by the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. For more information on AMD EXPO technology, you can read our detailed article over here.

GeIL AMD EXPO DDR5 Memory Kit Specifications List: