GeForce NOW to Add 38 Games Throughout August 2022

It’s time for another GeForce NOW update, now that we’re in another month. This time around for August 2022, NVIDIA will be adding nearly 40 new games to the service as the winds of the summer start to die down. This batch of releases will consist of newer games and currently-out titles, with the majority of the new releases being available on Day 1.

As for new additions to GeForce Now, some of them are available to download and run through GeForce Now right now. The games added this week are as follows:

Retreat to Enen (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Asphalt 9: Legends (New release on Steam)

Lost Light (New release on Steam)

Camp Canyonwood (New release on Steam, available today)

Turbo Golf Racing (New release on Steam, available today)

Creeper World 4 (Steam)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: The Pacific (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism (Epic Games Store)

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom (Epic Games Store)

Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)

Video Horror Society (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Several other games will be added later in the month, which you can see below:

Tyrant’s Blessing (New release on Steam, out August 8th)

Farthest Frontier (New release on Steam, out August 9th)

Arcade Paradise (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, releasing August 11th)

Rumbleverse (New release on Epic Games Store, available on August 11th)

Cult of the Lamb (New release on Steam, releases on August 11th)

Thymesia (New release on Steam, out August 18th)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (New release on Steam, releases on August 22nd)

Fallen Legion Revenants (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, available on August 23rd)

Saints Row (New release on Epic Games Store, available August 23rd)

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (New release on Steam, releasing August 25th)

F1 Manager 2022 (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, releases on August 30th)

Scathe (New release on Steam, available August 31st)

Mondealy (New release on Steam, out on August 31st)

Century: Age of Ashes (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Clanfolk (Steam)

Coromon (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Dark Deity Name (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Infinite Lagrange (Steam)

Last Call BBS (Steam)

Lumencraft (Steam)

Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)

Plague Inc: Evolved (Steam)

Rebel Inc: Escalation (Steam)

Finally, 13 extra games were added to GeForce Now towards the end of July, in addition to the 13 announced previously:

Curious Expedition 2 (Epic Games Store)

Darksiders Genesis (Epic Games Store)

Dead Age 2 (Epic Games Store)

Hazel Sky (New Release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Huntdown (Steam)

Neon Blight (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Out There: Oceans of Time (Epic Games Store)

Outward Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition (Epic Games Store)

The Guild 3 (Epic Games Store)

TombStar (New Release on Steam)

Wildermyth (Epic Games Store)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Epic Games Store)

Three games, however, didn’t make it to GeForce Now, but that was mostly due to their release dates being moved back.

Grimstar: Welcome to the Savage Planet (Steam)

Panzer Arena: Prologue (Steam)

Turbo Sloths (Steam)

That’s mostly it for this GFN Thursday update, though. There aren’t any big updates like last month’s 120fps support on various devices, or being available on Samsung TV Gaming Hub among other services like Xbox Game Pass (which happened at the very end of June). We’ll continue to update as more GeForce Now updates are released. GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TV devices.