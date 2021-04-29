GeForce Now Adding New Features, Metro Exodus EE, More; Game Ready Driver 466.27 Out Now

Ray tracing workhorse Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition arrives next week, and NVIDIA is preparing with some GeForce Now updates and, of course, a new Game Ready Driver. Features coming to GeForce Now include account linking, which will allow you to jump directly into games without having to log into their specific store account, and the ability to preload parts of games so that they launch faster. Currently, these features are only available for Fortnite, but NVIDIA plans to roll them out to other games in the future.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Will include all the bells and whistles when played via GeForce Now, including ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 support. These games will also be added to GeForce Now this week -- R-Type Final 2, Chinese Parents, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, GoNNER, Soma, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

As mentioned, NVIDIA has also dropped their latest Game Ready Driver (466.27 WHQL) which is optimized for the soon-to-be-released Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil Village, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Here’s the full rundown of everything included in the new driver:

Game Ready for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for greater performance and improved image quality. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with support for 5 new G-SYNC Compatible displays. New Features and Other Changes Added support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK.

This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May.

And here’s the usual array of fixes:

[NVIDIA Reflex][Rainbow Six Siege]: Fixed a number of performance related issues related to NVIDIA Reflex and Rainbow Six Siege.

[HDMI 2.1:] In-game FPS may be capped to the display refresh rate when "Vertical sync" is set to Off [3285334].

[Rigid Gems][Prepar3D]: The applications may crash or fail to launch.[3285067/3286874]

You can download the 466.27 WHQL driver through the GeForce Experience app on Windows or via this link right here. Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition launches on PC on May 6 and on next-gen consoles sometime later this year.