GeForce Now Library Adds 18 Games, Including Super Mega Baseball 3

The GeForce Now library just received another substantial update, with 18 new games available for users of the cloud streaming service.

ATOM RPG Trudograd (released Monday, May 11)

Super Mega Baseball 3 (releasing Wednesday, May 13)

Aven Colony

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Bomber Crew

Children of Morta

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC

Europa Universalis III Complete

Goat Simulator

The King of Fighters XIV

Kingdom: New Lands

Men of War: Assault Squad

Party Hard

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Surgeon Simulator

The Wild Eight

There are some solid games in this latest list of additions to GeForce NOW, although they're mostly old ones. The exceptions are Super Mega Baseball 3 and the post-apocalyptic ATOM RPG Trudograd (a standalone expansion to ATOM RPG), both available now on Steam.

GeForce NOW Gets 19 New Games and Ghostrunner’s Limited Demo

Super Mega Baseball 3 refines the series’ formula with the deepest on-field simulation yet, comprehensive online and offline game modes including a brand new Franchise mode, and vastly improved graphics. New content includes revamped UI plus tons of new audio, team/character content, and stadiums with variable lighting conditions. Download the free demo to play an unlimited number of games in the competitive online Pennant Race mode, play Exhibition games against the AI, or experiment with the customization suite. Trudograd is a stand-alone story expansion to Atom RPG - a turn-based roleplaying game set in post-apocalyptic Soviet Union.

It is inspired by classic cRPG titles of the past, such as early Fallout, Wasteland and Baldur’s Gate series.

There's still no word on when, and most importantly if, GeForce NOW users will get to play again the triple-A releases of Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, 2K Games, Warner Bros. Interactive, Xbox Game Studios, and Codemasters, all publishers who decided to drop out of the cloud streaming service shortly after the beta phase ended.