GeForce Now Library Adds 18 Games, Including Super Mega Baseball 3
The GeForce Now library just received another substantial update, with 18 new games available for users of the cloud streaming service.
- ATOM RPG Trudograd (released Monday, May 11)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 (releasing Wednesday, May 13)
- Aven Colony
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Bomber Crew
- Children of Morta
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Goat Simulator
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Party Hard
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Surgeon Simulator
- The Wild Eight
There are some solid games in this latest list of additions to GeForce NOW, although they're mostly old ones. The exceptions are Super Mega Baseball 3 and the post-apocalyptic ATOM RPG Trudograd (a standalone expansion to ATOM RPG), both available now on Steam.
Super Mega Baseball 3 refines the series’ formula with the deepest on-field simulation yet, comprehensive online and offline game modes including a brand new Franchise mode, and vastly improved graphics. New content includes revamped UI plus tons of new audio, team/character content, and stadiums with variable lighting conditions.
Download the free demo to play an unlimited number of games in the competitive online Pennant Race mode, play Exhibition games against the AI, or experiment with the customization suite.
Trudograd is a stand-alone story expansion to Atom RPG - a turn-based roleplaying game set in post-apocalyptic Soviet Union.
It is inspired by classic cRPG titles of the past, such as early Fallout, Wasteland and Baldur’s Gate series.
