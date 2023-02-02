GeForce NOW Celebrates its Third Anniversary with 25 New Games and Rewards

GeForce NOW is now 3 years old. The service was launched back in 2020 to allow various members to experience PC gaming from the cloud. Ever since then, the service has expanded to various other devices and brought over 700 million hours of streaming those players could look forward to. Of course, this week's update brings a plethora of games that will be part of the service.

Here's the list of titles that will be joining GeForce NOW this week:

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (New release on Steam)

SEASON: A letter to the future (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Superfuse (New release on Steam)

Deliver Us Mars (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 2)

PERISH (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 2)

City of Gangsters (Free on Epic Games Store, Feb. 2-9)

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 3)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Steam)

In addition to this list of titles, we'll also see more additions over the course of the month. Nine of the games that are on this list will also be included day and date as part of GeForce NOW. Here's the list of games that will be added to the service over the course of February:

Dark and Darker playtest (Available on Steam, Feb. 6-13)

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Wanted: Dead (New release on Steam and Epic Games, Feb. 14)

Elderand (New release on Steam, Feb. 16)

Wild West Dynasty (New release on Steam, Feb. 16)

The Settlers: New Allies (New release on Ubisoft Store, Feb. 17)

Atomic Heart (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Chef Life — A Restaurant Simulator (New release on Steam, Feb. 23)

Blood Bowl 3 (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 23)

Scars Above (New release on Steam, Feb. 28)

Heads Will Roll: Reforged (Steam)

Above Snakes (Steam)

Across the Obelisk (Steam)

Captain of Industry (Steam)

Cartel Tycoon (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Ember Knights (Steam)

Inside the Backrooms (Steam)

SimRail — The Railway Simulator (Steam)

Starting next week, we'll also see a few additional rewards for current GeForce NOW members. Currently, members can score a free reward for Dying Light 2. All members will be able to use a new outfit called "Post-Apo" which comes with a Rough Duster, Bleak Pants, Well-Worn Boots, Tattered Leather Gauntlets, Dystopian Mask, and Spiked Bracers.

Additionally, GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority members will get some additional rewards in conjunction with the new outfit. Members of these tiers will receive a Patchy Paraglider and Scrap Slicer weapon. These rewards will be available on Thursday, February 9, through the GeForce NOW Rewards portal.

One more thing, NVIDIA is going to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of GeForce NOW through a Twitter/Facebook hashtag which you can follow. #3YearsofGFN will be the hashtag that you can keep track of as the community shares the best ways to play games from the cloud. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.