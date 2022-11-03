GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 526.61 Fixes Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Flashing Issue

The Green team has rolled out GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 526.61, which fixes a bug introduced with last week’s Game Ready Driver.

As covered last week, a bug caused some apparent issues within Modern Warfare II on PC, and the game’s developer already advised players to use an earlier GeForce driver. Seemingly, NVIDIA has now deployed a hotfix for its Game Ready Driver 526.47 which should address the random flashing corruption while playing Modern Warfare II.

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 526.61 is now available bringing fixes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, VTube Studio and more. Click below to learn more and download the driver. https://t.co/R2GRJ7HNdL pic.twitter.com/WNZOrrM4KK — NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) November 2, 2022

We’ve included the official release notes for this hotfix down below, as released by NVIDIA.

GeForce hotfix display driver version 526.61 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver (526.47).

This hotfix addresses the following issues:

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]

VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]

GPU stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games. [3846389]

The driver can be downloaded via NVIDIA’s official site here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. As covered some days ago, the game experienced the biggest launch ever for the Call of Duty series, grossing over $800 million in just three days. In addition, the shooter became the biggest entertainment opening of this year, thereby beating the combined box openings of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty said: “Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world. As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”