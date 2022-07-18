GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 516.79 Improves RDR2 DLSS Performance, Improves Stability in Halo Infinite, Apex Legends

NVIDIA has rolled out GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 516.79, which improves DLSS performance in Red Dead Redemption 2, and packs some other improvements.

After last month’s Game Ready Driver 516.59, the green team has now released a hotfix for its driver, improving DLSS performance for Rockstar’s title compared to previous drivers. In addition, this hotfix driver improves gameplay stability in both Apex Legends and Halo Infinite. This hotfix also aims to address some reported crashes and freezes in Destiny 2, Dungeon 3, and Overwatch. The fix is based on Game Ready Driver 516.59, which offered optimizations for F1 22, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, and the action platform game Loopmancer.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 516.79.

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 516.79 Release Notes The hotfix addresses the following issues: [Apex Legends] Improves gameplay stability [3661210]

[Overwatch] Game may freeze on launching a match [3696921]

[Dungeons 3] Game will crash on startup [3691274]

[Red Dead Redemption 2] Performance improvement when using DLSS is lower compared to previous drivers [3700239]

[Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay. [3685638]

[Halo Infinite] Increased stability during gameplay [3603261]

The GeForce hotfix display driver can be downloaded here.