F1 22 Game Ready Driver Out Now; NVIDIA DLSS Boosts Performance Over 2X at 4K

NVIDIA has released its latest Game Ready driver, version 516.59, which is optimized for the F1 22 game due to launch on July 1st.

F1 22 has a wealth of ray traced effects, such as high-fidelity opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion, and shadows. Some of those are even supported on next-generation consoles, but only PC gamers can use them in actual races.

MetalFX Upscaling Tech Is Apple’s Answer to NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS

However, they are far from cheap from a performance standpoint. That's where NVIDIA DLSS support comes in; according to NVIDIA, Deep Learning Super Sampling can accelerate performance by over two times at 4K in Performance Mode.

Check out a brief NVIDIA DLSS on/off comparison in F1 22 below, and stay tuned for our review of the game coming soon.

The new F1 22 Game Ready driver is also optimized for Loopmancer (an upcoming action platform game with rogue-lite elements that supports ray traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS), Monster Hunter Rise, and its Sunbreak expansion. Weirdly enough, NVIDIA did not say that Monster Hunter Rise (and by extension, Sunbreak) would receive DLSS support, yet that's what we just discovered from the latest update.

NVIDIA DLSS Gets 12 New Games; HITMAN 3 Boosted by More Than 2X at 4K

As with all Game Ready drivers, there's also a wealth of fixed issues while others remain open, as revealed by the full release notes.

Fixed Issues in F1 22 Game Ready driver

[Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors. [3684575]

[OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders. [3682262]

[OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers.

[3682537]

[3682537] [Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly. [3682841]

[Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures. [3682952]

[G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay. [3674419]

[UE5] General UE5 stability improvements. [3505688

Open Issues in F1 22 Game Ready driver