Geekbench Delists Four Years of Samsung’s Galaxy Flagships For Benchmark Manipulation 

Geekbench is our go-to platform for benchmarks and it gives us a pretty good insight into the device's performance. It would not be fair if a smartphone manufacturer puts software restrictions on the device, holding it back from reaching peak performance. While the Galaxy S22 series is running the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Samsung is throttling its devices for thousands of popular apps. With that said, Geekbench has now accused Samsung of benchmark manipulation and delisted four years of Galaxy-branded devices from its Geekbench Browser.

Geekbench Accuses Samsung of Throttling Its Devices, Removes Four Years of Galaxy Flagships

As mentioned earlier, Geekbench has delisted the last four years of Galaxy devices which includes all models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S10. No changes have been put forth for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Note models. Geekbench took drastic action after it was found that One UI 4's GOS software was throttling thousands of apps to improve battery life as well as maintain performance. Geekbench stated in a tweet:

Earlier this week, we were made aware of Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) and how it throttles the performance of games and applications. GOS decides to throttle (or not to throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior.

Samsung has taken note of the situation and pledged to release an update with the ability to directly control the device performance for games and other apps. Geekbench does not plan to add the delisted devices back on the list even after Samsung issues a patch. In addition to this, Samsung has not given us an exact time frame for when the update will arrive for the affected devices.

After extensive internal testing we have determined the following Samsung Galaxy handsets use GOS: - Samsung Galaxy S22 (all models)

- Samsung Galaxy S21 (all models)

- Samsung Galaxy S20 (all models)

- Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models) — Geekbench (@geekbench) March 4, 2022

Geekbench is quite strict with smartphones trying to manipulate software. Last year, the company removed the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from its Geekbench browser for the same concern. We will let you guys know as soon as Samsung issues an update.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.