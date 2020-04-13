Gears Tactics Drops a Raucous Launch Trailer, Pre-Install Available Now
Gears Tactics isn’t your typical turn-based strategy title. Sure, the game has some mechanical things in common with XCOM and other entries in the genre, but there aren’t many other tactics games that deliver this much blood, guts, and swagger. This is the kind of game where you gain extra turns by brutally executing enemies with your chainsaw-equipped Lancer Rifle. But hey, don't take it from me -- you can check out the game’s over-the-top launch trailer, below.
As a reminder, Microsoft will be offering Gears Tactics for free with the purchase of an Intel Core i5 device or higher. This is part of a larger partnership, which will ensure Gears Tactics will run best on Intel’s Xe-LP architecture. Here are Gears Tactics’ PC specs again:
Minimum specs for Gears Tactics
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i3 Skylake or AMD FX-6000
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Recommended specs for Gears Tactics
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5 Coffee Lake or AMD Ryzen 3
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Ideal specs for Gears Tactics
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 7
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: SSD + 45 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Gears Tactics marches onto PC and Xbox One on April 28. You can pre-install the game as of today (it will be interesting see what kind of datamining might results from that). What do you think? Ready to take it to the Locust Horde yet again?
