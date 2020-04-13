Gears Tactics Drops a Raucous Launch Trailer, Pre-Install Available Now

Gears Tactics isn’t your typical turn-based strategy title. Sure, the game has some mechanical things in common with XCOM and other entries in the genre, but there aren’t many other tactics games that deliver this much blood, guts, and swagger. This is the kind of game where you gain extra turns by brutally executing enemies with your chainsaw-equipped Lancer Rifle. But hey, don't take it from me -- you can check out the game’s over-the-top launch trailer, below.

As a reminder, Microsoft will be offering Gears Tactics for free with the purchase of an Intel Core i5 device or higher. This is part of a larger partnership, which will ensure Gears Tactics will run best on Intel’s Xe-LP architecture. Here are Gears Tactics’ PC specs again:

Minimum specs for Gears Tactics

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3 Skylake or AMD FX-6000

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended specs for Gears Tactics

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 Coffee Lake or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Ideal specs for Gears Tactics

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: SSD + 45 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Gears Tactics marches onto PC and Xbox One on April 28. You can pre-install the game as of today (it will be interesting see what kind of datamining might results from that). What do you think? Ready to take it to the Locust Horde yet again?