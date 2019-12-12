Gears 5 Update Brings Back Free for All Mode, Adds New Heroes and Villains, Maps, and More

The second big Gears 5 content update, Operation 2: Free for All, drops today. As the name implies, this update focuses on the returning fan-favorite Free for All mode, which pits two teams of seven against each other in a battle to 30 kills. The update also offers two more modes (Arcade Blitz and 2v2 Gnashers), five maps, including the modular Allfathers’ Arena, four new characters, and more. Check out a Free for All overview trailer, below.

Here’s your rundown of everything included in the Operation 2: Free for All update:

Game Types Free for All makes a highly-anticipated return to Versus in Gears 5 as the biggest mode in Gears history. Fourteen players choose their favorite COG or Swarm character, and fight in an all-out brawl, to be the first one to 30 kills.

makes a highly-anticipated return to Versus in Gears 5 as the biggest mode in Gears history. Fourteen players choose their favorite COG or Swarm character, and fight in an all-out brawl, to be the first one to 30 kills. Arcade Blitz is a fast-paced, objective mode for the Arcade playlist. Players must stay within the capture circle to earn points, creating tense and chaotic battles. Arcade rules apply, so passive abilities and weapon upgrade trees are crucial in driving your team to victory.

is a fast-paced, objective mode for the Arcade playlist. Players must stay within the capture circle to earn points, creating tense and chaotic battles. Arcade rules apply, so passive abilities and weapon upgrade trees are crucial in driving your team to victory. 2v2 Gnashers is guaranteed to make the fight personal, as two duos must work together to land shots and cover their teammates. This mode will be playable on Boxes and Foundation Mid, with more maps coming in future Operations. Maps Free for All will launch with three new custom-designed maps. In addition to them, the following two maps are also on the way… Allfathers’ Arena - Available in Horde and Versus, this unique arena is features dynamic cover areas. The Room, the Field and the Hall. Each area has three different cover configurations, resulting in a total of 27 possible map layouts, each a new way to fight. Be prepared to learn fast if you want to survive the Arena.

Available in Horde and Versus, this unique arena is features dynamic cover areas. The Room, the Field and the Hall. Each area has three different cover configurations, resulting in a total of 27 possible map layouts, each a new way to fight. Be prepared to learn fast if you want to survive the Arena. Lift - Returning to Gears 5 with improved lighting and texture quality, as well as a few new changes. The best of Lift and Lift Apex have been combined to make the perfect version of the map. The most notable improvements include the popular “Top Rocks” area’s return to the battlefield and changes to the control room shutters, which now start closed and can be freely controlled by players. Heroes and Villains Lizzie Carmine A driver for the COG and member of the iconic Carmine military family, Lizzie is a total badass that never backs down from a fight. Horde & Escape Abilities (Tank)

Ultimate – Summon and pilot a Silverback on the battlefield

Passive– Enemies that die with your mark reduce the cooldown on your Ultimate

Versus Arcade Abilities

Loadout– Lancer, Auto Pistol, Smoke Grenade

Passive: Taking damage makes you move faster for a brief time.

Bounty– Multi-kills reward +1 skull Damon Baird An original member of Delta Squad, this sarcastic engineer brings humor and support to the battlefield. Horde & Escape Abilities (Engineer)

Ultimate -Reinforce DR-1 – Summon a DR-1 that targets enemies

Passive– Build new Fortifications at a small discount and move around Fortifications faster

Versus Arcade Abilities

Loadout –Enforcer, Snub Pistol, Flashbang

Passive –Significantly reduced recoil on DeeBee Weapons

Bounty –Multi-kills reward +1 skull Locust Drone Born and bred for combat, the Locust Drone emerges once more to enter the fight. Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout– Enforcer, Snub, Flashbang

Passive Ability –Kills reward supply of Active Reload ammo to current weapon

Bounty– Multi-kills reward +1 skull Jermad This Locust sniper hails from the ranks of RAAM’s vicious Blooded Vanguard where he played a key role in the defeat of Sraak. Versus Arcade Abilities Loadout –Retro Lancer, Snub Pistol, Flashbang

Passive –Headshot Damage Reduction (except Explosive weapons)

Bounty –Multi Kills +1 skull (6 second window frame) Tour of Duty The Tour of Duty in Operation 2: Free for All features more than 200 exclusive earnable items that can be unlocked through completing daily Objectives and season long Medals. These items include character skins, weapon skins, Iron, expressions, executions and more.

All the new Operation 2: Free for All content is earnable in-game, although you can get all the goodies right away if you’re willing to pay. You can grab individual characters for 500 Iron (around $5) or you can purchase the Operation 2 Bundle for $20, which unlocks everything and gets you 1000 bonus Iron and 30 days of XP boost.

Gears 5 is out now on PC and Xbox One. Operation 2: Free for All is available as of today.