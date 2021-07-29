GarageBand for iPhone Gains New ‘Sound Packs’ From Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Top Producers

Today, Apple has announced that it is expanding its GarageBand for iPhone and iPad with new "Sound Packs" from top artists and producers. GarageBand users can now use the new sounds to remix and create their own share of songs. Some of the prominent names from the list include Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, along with top producers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple GarageBand Adds New 'Sound Packs' From Top Artists and Producers

There are a bunch of new additions in GarageBand for iPhone and iPad like Remix Sessions. Producer Packs, and Sound Pack from producers. If you use GarageBand to create music, you can use instruments, beats, and the new Sound Packs to create their own masterpiece. Apple's press release reads:

Apple today announced GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world’s top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

According to Apple, the new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available to download for free today. You can download the new Sound Packs from the Sound Library in GarageBand version 2.3.11 for iPhone and iPad. You can check out more details on the update on Apple Newsroom.

If you have not already, you can download the latest version of GarageBand from the App Store. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your view with us in the comments section below.