Gamers Unite! Help Us Beat The Coronavirus (COVID19) By Donating GPU And CPU Power

Did you ever feel like you were a superhero just waiting for your true calling? Well, turns out you were right. There is a way you can donate your spare computer power to researchers and scientists that will use it to beat COVID19! Just follow the steps below and donate your processing power whenever you go to sleep so it can (literally) be used to save lives.

Step 1. Download (click here for Windows) and install the Folding@Home client

We would recommend installing it using custom settings and limiting the client to run only when you click it (manual mode). Otherwise, the client will start every time you boot the PC. Mac OS and Linux users may download the client from here.

Step 2. Setup the client and join team# 237039

The first thing you want to do is run the client and then click on "create new identity"

You can now enter your name, the team number (237039) and also get yourself a passkey to make sure no one else can use your name:

You can also modify other settings such as power usage and whether you want the client to only use idle power or all available power.

Step 3: Beat the Coronavirus!

If you have successfully done all of the above, the Folding@Home client should kick in and should allocate a project to you. This team will get projects related to the coronavirus on priority. Both your CPU and GPU should be green and spinning if everything is going correctly.