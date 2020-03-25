Game of Thrones ‘Beyond The Wall’ RPG is Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a new RPG available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, which lets you play as your favorite character from the popular HBO TV show. The game focuses on collecting heroes, fighting in squad-based tactics battles, special events, and PvP battles.

Game of Thrones Beyond The Wall

The game takes players through the past, present and future of iconic characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Battles are played using a turn-by-turn grid based system, with each character having different special abilities. Various tactics, upgrades and hero traits can be utilized to get the winning edge in battles.

Beyond the Wall is set in an era 48 years before the events of the show take place:

48 years before the events of the Game of Thrones TV show, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers, better known as “Bloodraven”, disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall. Now it’s your turn to take command of the Night’s Watch.

You get to recruit a variety of characters for your roster to defend the wall.







Here is the full list of features for the game:

Collect Game of Thrones Characters Use the ancient magic of the weirwoods and greensight to collect different costumed versions of heroes such as: Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen

Jaime Lannister

Melisandre

Tormund Giantsbane Master each character’s unique abilities in tactical PvP combat Send your ravens far and wide to unlock and upgrade Items, Tactics, Traits, and Abilities in pursuit of perfecting your Night’s Watch roster

Explore the Haunted Forest in Weirwood Forays in search of ancient knowledge

Command Rangings where you lead a band of heroes to endure the hazards of the Milkwater River

Build your Night’s Watch by sending recruits with special skills on custom Expeditions to find rare resources

Participate in special Legendary Events to recruit familiar faces and fill your codex with power

Defend the Wall from regular Wildling attacks and guard the realms of men Experience the Three-Eyed Raven’s Past Succeed Bloodraven as the next Lord Commander and follow his footsteps into the dark mysteries beyond the Wall.

Meet new characters such as First Ranger Alvar Spyre and Mayla the Woods Witch across a full campaign story Command the Night’s Watch Recruit characters from around the Known World to guard the realms of men across multiple game modes: Crossbowmen from The Westerlands

Scoundrels from King’s Landing

Spearmen from Dorne

Exotic fighters from The Free Cities Master the Battlefield Assemble your favorite characters from dozens of squad combinations to dominate hand-crafted battlefields

Battle in a classic grid combat system optimized for mobile playability

Outmaneuver your enemies and unleash a vast set of special abilities from the rush of the Stormlands Brute to the dragon fire of Dracarys Night gathers... and now your Watch begins!

While the show did not end as well as everyone hoped it would, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall provides fans an opportunity to experience the show and their favorite characters in a new way.

The game is available now in the App Store for free. An Android version is in the works and will be released on 3rd April 2020.

