Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Feature ‘Droplet Hinge Structure’ Which Should Reduce Display Crease Visibility And Improve Design

For four generations, Samsung has maintained the same design for its top-tier foldable flagship range, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 carrying minor, aesthetic changes. One area where critics may have been irked was the display crease visibility, and according to the latest rumor, Samsung’s aims are to reduce that by adopting what one tipster calls a ‘droplet hinge structure’ for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Currently, Samsung employs a design where the display and ultra-thin glass forms a tight curve, resulting in a visible crease

Where Samsung has been using the same design approach for many years, its competitors like OPPO have switched to something different called the ‘waterdrop’ hinge. This change, according to 9to5Google, lets the display flex slightly into the hinge space, which results in a less visible crease. Mind you, the crease can still be noticed in varying lighting conditions, but it is not as prominent as what can be seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to Ice Universe on Twitter, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will switch over to this design, with Samsung internally calling this change as a ‘dumbbell’ hinge. Not only should this limit the crease’s visibility, but the tipster states that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also become water-resistant. However, he did not mention what IP rating Samsung intends to give its upcoming foldable flagship, but we will find out in the coming months.

Samsung Electronics plans to apply the "droplet" hinge structure to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung internally calls it a "dumbbell" hinge. Waterdrop hinge + waterproof is finally here. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 15, 2023

What we also do not know is if this ‘droplet hinge structure’ will force Samsung to increase the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Given the state of foldable smartphones, these are not exactly practical for consumers from an affordability standpoint, so we hope that the upcoming handset delivers less stress on the customer’s wallet.

Samsung usually announces its high-end ‘Z’ series in August, so we will keep our readers updated until the official unveiling kicks off. Until then, we will divert our attention to the impending Galaxy S23 launch.

News Source: Ice Universe