Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Feature Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on Both Sides, up to 68% Performance Improvement, Increased Charging Speeds, and More

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slated to be more than just an iterative update over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A list of upgrades for the foldable flagship provides a positive impression, with the handset getting protection on both sides, delivering impressive performance, and more. Here are more details you should know.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Notable Performance Improvements Thanks to Chipset Upgrade

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, expect CPU performance to increase by 15 percent, according to a tweet from Ahmed Qwaider. Additionally, there should be a GPU performance uplift of 59 percent, and the NPU unit of the chipset performing 68 percent better than the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture instead of Samsung’s, which is likely why you are reading about these performance upgrades. The tweet also states that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and back. For those that do not know, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus is an improved variant of Gorilla Glass Victus, bringing in better scratch and drop resistance.

Underneath the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature a decent-sized 4400mAh battery, with the cell being able to charge to 50 percent in just an hour and a half with a 25W power brick. The screen brightness has also been increased to 1000 nits, though the tipster does not mention if the value is for typical brightness or peak brightness. Also, there is no mention if the brightness level will be for the bigger display, or the smaller one, though a 120Hz refresh rate rate support is stated.

The exterior of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not look all that different from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these extra bits of valuable information reveal that the upcoming foldable flagship will tout numerous upgrades.

News Source: Ahmed Qwaider