Galaxy Z Fold 4 Marketing Material and Other Tech Specs Leak in Full Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only two days away from going official and there is no doubt that Samsung has failed to keep the device under the wraps as pretty much everything about the phone has leaked along with the information on the sibling that is also coming in just two days. The latest leak that we have sheds light on the marketing material of the upcoming foldable along with all the other relevant information such as technical specifications, and some renders that you have already seen in the past.

The leak is coming from our friends over at WinFuture.de, and they have shared a full list of everything that you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Shows How Samsung is Pushing for an Unmatched Productivity Experience

With the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has stated that you can use this foldable as a laptop rather than just a foldable smartphone. I do like the idea of it but I am not sure what the real-world experience would be like. It is also safe to say that Samsung will be making some software-based tweaks that will make an easier time with multitasking and productivity.

2 of 9

Moving further, Samsung has also made some improvements to the camera on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is safe to say that this time around, you are getting a much better overall camera, allowing your experience to be a lot better in terms of photography and videography.

If you are interested in knowing the full specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can check out the spec sheet below.