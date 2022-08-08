Galaxy Z Fold 4 Marketing Material and Other Tech Specs Leak in Full Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only two days away from going official and there is no doubt that Samsung has failed to keep the device under the wraps as pretty much everything about the phone has leaked along with the information on the sibling that is also coming in just two days. The latest leak that we have sheds light on the marketing material of the upcoming foldable along with all the other relevant information such as technical specifications, and some renders that you have already seen in the past.
The leak is coming from our friends over at WinFuture.de, and they have shared a full list of everything that you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The Latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Shows How Samsung is Pushing for an Unmatched Productivity Experience
With the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has stated that you can use this foldable as a laptop rather than just a foldable smartphone. I do like the idea of it but I am not sure what the real-world experience would be like. It is also safe to say that Samsung will be making some software-based tweaks that will make an easier time with multitasking and productivity.
Moving further, Samsung has also made some improvements to the camera on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is safe to say that this time around, you are getting a much better overall camera, allowing your experience to be a lot better in terms of photography and videography.
If you are interested in knowing the full specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can check out the spec sheet below.
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|Software
|Google Android 12, OneUI
|Screen
|7.6 inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex 2176 x 1812 pixels (QuadHD+), 374 PPI, 120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+; Additional display Infinity-O (2316 x 904 pixels)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 64-bit
|Storage
|12/256GB
|Main Camera
|Triple camera, 50 MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF) + 12 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) + 10 MP tele (f/2.4 1.0 µm, OIS, PDAF, 3x optical Zoom)
|Front Camera
|10MP 1.22µm, f/2.2; 4MP 2.0m FF, f/1.8
|Miscellaneous
|Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, OTG, IPx8, S-Pen
|Sensors
|Acceleration, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor
|Satellites
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|SIM cards
|eSIM, Nano SIM
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type-C
|Battery
|4400 mAh, 25-watt wired charging, wireless charging (15 watts)
|Dimensions
|Closed 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm, open 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm
|Weight
|263 grams
|Price
|from 1799 euros
