Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Inch Closer to Launch as They Pass Through Another Certification

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are getting closer to the official launch and while one cannot say that the launch is happening in the next few days, it certainly is taking place next month and so far, we have had the chance to look at a number of things surrounding the devices. Now, both foldable devices have gone through another certification which more than confirms the existence of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Now Certified in Thailand

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 have already visited FCC once, however, this time around, they have passed through NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) a Thailand board and as expected, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 carry the model numbers SM-F936B and SM-F721B, respectively.

Aside from mentioning the model numbers, the commission explicitly mentions the devices, as well. Aside from the information available to us, the Fold 4, should have a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch HD+ display on the outside and both of these will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the Flip 4, you are looking at a 6.7-inch Full HD+ folding AMOLED display with a 2.1-inch cover display.

Both the foldable phones will be running Android 12, and will, of course, get the update for Android 13 whenever it launches.

Are you excited about the upcoming foldable phones from Samsung? Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series along with the Galaxy Buds Pro sequel. Let us know what your thoughts are about the latest devices in the comments below.