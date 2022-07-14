Menu
Company

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Inch Closer to Launch as They Pass Through Another Certification

Furqan Shahid
Jul 14, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Inch Closer to Launch as They Pass Through Another Certification

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are getting closer to the official launch and while one cannot say that the launch is happening in the next few days, it certainly is taking place next month and so far, we have had the chance to look at a number of things surrounding the devices. Now, both foldable devices have gone through another certification which more than confirms the existence of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Now Certified in Thailand

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 have already visited FCC once, however, this time around, they have passed through NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) a Thailand board and as expected, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 carry the model numbers SM-F936B and SM-F721B, respectively.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung SmartThings Now Has Over 200 Million Nodes to Help Find Lost Devices

Aside from mentioning the model numbers, the commission explicitly mentions the devices, as well. Aside from the information available to us, the Fold 4, should have a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch HD+ display on the outside and both of these will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the Flip 4, you are looking at a 6.7-inch Full HD+ folding AMOLED display with a 2.1-inch cover display.

Both the foldable phones will be running Android 12, and will, of course, get the update for Android 13 whenever it launches.

Are you excited about the upcoming foldable phones from Samsung? Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series along with the Galaxy Buds Pro sequel. Let us know what your thoughts are about the latest devices in the comments below. 

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order