Samsung Used Clever Engineering to Increase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Battery Capacity

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is only a few days away, and that means a torrent of leaks are headed in our direction. One of them involves the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and how the Korean giant used clever engineering to incorporate a bigger battery than the one running in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here is how the company achieved this feat.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Features a Slimmer Hinge, Freeing up Space to Place in a Bigger Battery

To recap, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 3,300mAh battery, which is not a lot by today’s standards, meaning you will likely not experience that ‘all day’ endurance from the foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, could be another story, thanks to the latest leak shared by someone with the Twitter handle @SamsungRydah. According to the image below, Samsung engineered a smaller hinge for the upcoming handset, making it 5mm slimmer compared to the unit in the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This allowed the Korean giant to increase the battery capacity from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh, making it a 12 percent difference between the two foldable smartphones for this particular specification. The images in the tweet state that thanks to this increase in battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will now deliver up to four hours of additional usage per day. Naturally, that 4-hour runtime will vary depending on your mileage, but there is one other advantage here too.

Ok, let's do a flip. The Z Flip 4 has a "Slim Hinge" that is 6mm smaller than the Flip 3's hinge. This allows for a bigger battery of 3,700mAh. #GalaxyUnpackedhttps://t.co/YaM2EVjp2s https://t.co/aJ7ZPMwFnb pic.twitter.com/sUMBcH4Anj — Rydah | Samsung Daddy (@SamsungRydah) August 7, 2022

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will support fast charging, with its 3,700mAh able to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes when a 25W power brick or higher is used. We should also mention that since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that is mass produced on TSMC’s more power-efficient 4nm architecture, users can experience better battery.

The tweet does not mention if these changes will force Samsung to charge consumers more for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but we will find out in a few days, so stay tuned.

News Source: Rydah | Samsung Daddy