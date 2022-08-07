Menu
Company

Samsung Used Clever Engineering to Increase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Battery Capacity

Omar Sohail
Aug 7, 2022
Samsung Used Clever Engineering to Increase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Battery Capacity

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is only a few days away, and that means a torrent of leaks are headed in our direction. One of them involves the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and how the Korean giant used clever engineering to incorporate a bigger battery than the one running in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here is how the company achieved this feat.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Features a Slimmer Hinge, Freeing up Space to Place in a Bigger Battery

To recap, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 3,300mAh battery, which is not a lot by today’s standards, meaning you will likely not experience that ‘all day’ endurance from the foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, could be another story, thanks to the latest leak shared by someone with the Twitter handle @SamsungRydah. According to the image below, Samsung engineered a smaller hinge for the upcoming handset, making it 5mm slimmer compared to the unit in the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
One UI 5.0 Beta is Finally Rolling Out to Galaxy S22 Devices

This allowed the Korean giant to increase the battery capacity from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh, making it a 12 percent difference between the two foldable smartphones for this particular specification. The images in the tweet state that thanks to this increase in battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will now deliver up to four hours of additional usage per day. Naturally, that 4-hour runtime will vary depending on your mileage, but there is one other advantage here too.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will support fast charging, with its 3,700mAh able to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes when a 25W power brick or higher is used. We should also mention that since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that is mass produced on TSMC’s more power-efficient 4nm architecture, users can experience better battery.

The tweet does not mention if these changes will force Samsung to charge consumers more for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but we will find out in a few days, so stay tuned.

News Source: Rydah | Samsung Daddy

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order