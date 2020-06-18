Galaxy Watch Active 2 is Now Getting the Blood Pressure Measuring Feature

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has finally started receiving the brand new blood pressure monitoring system through an update. Samsung recently announced in their blog post and confirmed that the update to Samsung Health Monitor has been cleared by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and is now classified as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) which will be sure for measuring blood pressure.

Following the approval, the update is currently rolling out in South Korea and we expect it to start rolling out in other regions as well. However, it is important to know that Samsung is claiming right away that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not a definitive replacement for your traditional blood pressure monitoring cuff. The company also talks about how you are going to need a cuff to calibrate the app once every four weeks. This is actually a great idea since optical-based sensors are limited because they are only able to measure the changes in the blood pressure rather than giving a more minute assessment that is more accurate, too. This is what Samsung had to say about on their blog post.

To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff. They will then be able to tap to “Measure” the blood pressure anytime, anywhere through pulse wave analysis via the Galaxy Watch Active2 wrist sensors. The Samsung Health Monitor app analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure. When you measure your blood pressure with the Galaxy Watch Active2, the measurement results can be synced to the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy phone. You can track your blood pressure by days, weeks or months and choose to share this information with your doctor for review or consultation.

Samsung has also talked about how the ECG monitoring or tracking will be coming to the Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatches within the third quarter, later this year. Needless to say, the ability to monitor ECG is definitely one of the most impressive advancements in a smartwatch. However, they weren't clear at the moment about how these features would be available outside South Korea.