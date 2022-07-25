Menu
Company

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Could Have the Best Battery Life for a Wear OS Smartwatch

Furqan Shahid
Jul 25, 2022
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Could Have the Best Battery Life for a Wear OS Smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be the higher-end smartwatch that Samsung will be unveiling later this year alongside the new generation of foldable devices. So far, we managed to know a lot about the upcoming smartwatch but the latest tip suggests that it might end up having the best battery life in terms of Wear OS watches, and if that is true, then it certainly is looking like an excellent offering.

Your Galaxy Watch 5 Could Last You Up to Three Days with a Single Charge

The tip is coming from ever so-reliable Ice Universe and according to them, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be the first Wear OS smartwatch to last around 3 days on a single charge. This could potentially be because of all the hardware and software improvements that Samsung will be making to improve efficiency. Now, I am not someone who has owned a smartwatch in the past but three days does sound promising, to say the least.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Samsung Officially Ships Its First Batch of 3nm GAA Chips, Beginning Its Run as the Only Company to Do So

Previously, we have heard rumors about how the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will sport a 572 mAh battery, which is larger than the batteries found in the previous smartwatches from Samsung and still large for a smartwatch battery, to begin with. Seems like Samsung is truly making sure that its upcoming smartwatch manages to deliver the experience most people want.

At this point, it is more than safe to say that battery life improvement is not the only thing that the Galaxy Watch 5 is bringing to the table as we are expecting a lot of other improvements, too. Samsung seems to be pushing hard with wearables ever since the release of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it finally seems that Wear OS is finally relevant all thanks to Google and Samsung working hard at it.

Will you getting your hands on a Galaxy Watch 5? Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming smartwatches. 

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order