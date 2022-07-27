Menu
Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Gets Unveiled and Shows a Glimpse of the Galaxy Foldables

Furqan Shahid
Jul 27, 2022
It is safe to say that Samsung is currently in the process of creating the hype for the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones and we are going to be getting some exciting launches next month. Almost everything we want to know about the new foldable has leaked, so it should not come as a surprise that Samsung is going to jump on the bandwagon and start teasing the devices. Now, the company has released a new trailer for the Galaxy Unpacked which gives us a glimpse of what's in store for us.

Samsung Teases Yet Another Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Slightly Showing the Upcoming Foldable Phones

The teaser says "Some things are greater than others,", and while it only lasts 45 seconds, it manages to tease both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is safe to say that Samsung is committed to making sure that the foldable devices get the right type of attention this year.

Related Story
Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders and Colorways Leak

You can check out the trailer below.

For the latest lineup, Samsung also appears to have expanded upon the Bespoke Edition color variants for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not just that, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a hybrid event, which means that we will be seeing some offline presence as well, even BTS will be involved in the process.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is going ot go live on August 10th, and you will be able to watch it live on this website once it starts as well as Samsung's official channel and website.

For those wondering, Samsung is set to announce a number of devices at the Galaxy Unpacked; aside from the foldable phones, we are going to get new wearables as well.

Which Galaxy foldable are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below. You can reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ahead of the launch by going here

