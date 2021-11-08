Galaxy Tab S8 Appears on Geekbench 5 with Snapdragon 898

If you are looking for the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 series is the way to go. We know that the tablet market is largely dominated by Apple, but Samsung has been slowly catching up. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the coming year, and now, we have finally received the device's model number and the processor that the tablet is going to use.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is Shaping Up to Be The Best Android Tablet for Next Year

A new Samsung device with the model number SM-X808U has visited the Geekbench database, and the listing tells us about the processor and memory details. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ will be for the US market and going by the listing; we are looking at a Snapdragon 898 with a single-core score of 1,211 points 3,193 points in the multi-core tests. Now, the single-core score is close to what we reported before; the multi-core score is not, but it is likely due to some optimization issue.

Regarding other features, you are looking at one core clocked at 3GHz, three cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz. The Galaxy Tab S8+ also seems to be coming with 8GB of RAM and running Android 12 out of the box. We are still not sure if Samsung plans on using Android 12L for its upcoming tablets, but we will see once that happens.

For the next year, we are expecting Samsung to launch three Galaxy Tab S8 models. You are looking at the standard variant, a Plus variant, and an Ultra variant. The Ultra variant could come with a giant 14.6-inch OLED display as well. We might get a combination of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898.

As far as the availability and release are a concern, we are not sure if Samsung will unveil the tablets along with the S22 series that is set to go official on 8th February. Still, we will keep you posted as there are more details about what Samsung is working on.