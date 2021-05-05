Galaxy Smartphones Can Use Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for Controlling the Camera

The great thing about almost all the modern-day Samsung Galaxy smartphones is that they are filled with all sorts of amazing features, and some of the features allow these phones to communicate with non-Samsung devices as well. A recent discovery now suggests that Galaxy smartphones can actually be used with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. But what do they do? Well, you can use the controllers as camera shutters.

This is not all that groundbreaking as most smartphones can connect with Joy-Con controllers, but not all of them use the buttons on the controller to control the camera.

Galaxy Smartphones Can Use Joy-Con Controllers to Zoom In and Out and Even Take Photos

This was discovered by a Reddit user Byotan who realized that pairing a Galaxy smartphone with a Joy-Con is conveniently easy and lets you control the camera. For starters, once the controller is paired with the controller, pressing the A button on it will allow you to take the picture; X and Y buttons are used for zooming in and out. This feature should work on almost any Galaxy smartphone running Android.

The processor of pairing the Joy-Con to your Galaxy smartphone is fairly easy. You have to turn the Bluetooth on, activate the pairing process on one of the Joy-Con controllers, and then select the active controller in the phone's Bluetooth menu. Once you are connected, you are good to go.

However, at the time of writing, the feature only works with the stock camera app, which means that if you are using 3rd-party camera apps, this feature is more than likely not going to work.

Additionally, if you are using the Galaxy S21 Ultra or a Galaxy Note device, you can also use the S-Pen as a remote shutter and an S-Pen Pro if you are using a Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Whatever the case is, I believe this feature is something that you can use to take pictures. Having a remote shutter is always convenient, and if you have a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con laying around, why not go ahead and use this feature.