Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Battery Gets Pictured, Confirming the Battery Capacity

Furqan Shahid
Oct 13, 2022, 04:39 AM EDT
Galaxy S23 Ultra's Battery Gets Pictured, Confirming the Battery Capacity

We have been hearing for some time that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring a 5,000 mAh battery, the number will remain unchanged from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, but there will be improvements to the efficiency thanks to the new chipset and software, as well. Well, now, we have confirmation as a reliable source has shared a picture of the battery with us.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra to Use the Same 5,000 mAh Battery but Should Deliver Better Efficiency

The tip is coming from Ice Universe who shared a picture of the battery of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The source claims that this is the battery that will be going in Samsung's next big thing and although the battery itself does not have 5,000 mAh mentioned on it, the source does claim that this is what the battery capacity is going to be like. The image looks like it has been taken from a certification database and if that is the case, then it is safe to say that the phones are on track for their official launch.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung Officially Announces One UI 5.0, Coming This Month

As far as the fast charging speed is concerned, there have been rumors circulating that Samsung could go back to 25W fast charging instead of 45W on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but this is not confirmed because Samsung is known for using a lower wattage charger during certification and the Galaxy S23 Ultra should have 45W charging.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be just an incremental upgrade so far, with an updated chipset, a new camera sensor, and a slightly refined design. To be honest, that is fine. The design of the Galaxy S22 series is near perfect, and any major changes will require going in a different design direction altogether. Smartphone design in general has reached a plateau and that is completely fine as we are more than okay with solid refinements rather than drastic changes.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order