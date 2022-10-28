Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Ultra is Shaping Up to be a Photography Powerhouse

Furqan Shahid
Oct 28, 2022, 04:22 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Galaxy S23 Ultra is Shaping Up to be a Photography Powerhouse

Ever since Apple came out with the iPhone 14 Pro series, it has become evident that other manufacturers can no longer rehash the same old specs and call it a day, especially in the camera department. Now, we have another contender from the Android team and it is shaping up to be something special, to say the least. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, releasing next year, will be the first Samsung phone that will ship with a 200-megapixel sensor and although megapixels rarely count, we are now hearing interesting details about the upcoming monster of a phone and things are interesting.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will Have a 200-Megapixel Camera and Will Offer 50-Megapixel Photo Options as Well

There is a new tip from Ice Universe which has shared an image taken from the 200-megapixel sensor of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It takes sharper pictures than the existing 108-megapixel flagship sensor. Not that it should be surprising but the real-life picture taken from the sensor has leaked and it actually looks a lot better than one might imagine, in the first place.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google is ‘Perfectly Comfortable’ with Tensor Not Winning Any Benchmarks

The image above is taken using the 200-megapixel sensor and shows that the details are a lot cleaner and evident.

The image above is taken from the 108-megapixel image, the details are all over the place and it is really hard to tell what's what.

Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra that took the picture should still be in the very early stages of development, meaning that there is not enough software optimization happening but this looks like a promising start, to be honest.

We have also been hearing reports that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel photo mod, something that is not available in older phones, and if this does become a reality, it will easily be able to take on iPhone 14 Pro's 48-megapixel mode which gives you 48-megapixel ProRAW photos.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung Has Finally Decided to Update the Emojis with the Latest One UI 5.0 Update

At the time of writing, we don't have a lot of details but we are looking forward to hearing what Samsung has in stores for us. So, let's just wait and have a look, shall we?

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order