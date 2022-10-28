Galaxy S23 Ultra is Shaping Up to be a Photography Powerhouse

Ever since Apple came out with the iPhone 14 Pro series, it has become evident that other manufacturers can no longer rehash the same old specs and call it a day, especially in the camera department. Now, we have another contender from the Android team and it is shaping up to be something special, to say the least. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, releasing next year, will be the first Samsung phone that will ship with a 200-megapixel sensor and although megapixels rarely count, we are now hearing interesting details about the upcoming monster of a phone and things are interesting.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will Have a 200-Megapixel Camera and Will Offer 50-Megapixel Photo Options as Well

There is a new tip from Ice Universe which has shared an image taken from the 200-megapixel sensor of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It takes sharper pictures than the existing 108-megapixel flagship sensor. Not that it should be surprising but the real-life picture taken from the sensor has leaked and it actually looks a lot better than one might imagine, in the first place.

The image above is taken using the 200-megapixel sensor and shows that the details are a lot cleaner and evident.

The image above is taken from the 108-megapixel image, the details are all over the place and it is really hard to tell what's what.

Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra that took the picture should still be in the very early stages of development, meaning that there is not enough software optimization happening but this looks like a promising start, to be honest.

We have also been hearing reports that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel photo mod, something that is not available in older phones, and if this does become a reality, it will easily be able to take on iPhone 14 Pro's 48-megapixel mode which gives you 48-megapixel ProRAW photos.

At the time of writing, we don't have a lot of details but we are looking forward to hearing what Samsung has in stores for us. So, let's just wait and have a look, shall we?