Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Supply Chain Bumped Up by Samsung

Furqan Shahid
Nov 9, 2022, 07:51 AM EST
Galaxy S23 Lineup Rumored to Launch in the First Week of February

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel rear main camera and that is something that we have been hearing a lot. However, aside from the main camera, you are also looking at a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras; one 3x and the other 10x. The camera configuration is the same as this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Seems to be Going in Full Force with the Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch

Now, we have news that Samsung has expanded the supply chain for Galaxy S23 Ultra. Sunny Optical has joined Samsung's supply chain for the phone and will be providing the company with 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel sensors for the upcoming flagship phone.

There is no confirmed percentage but Samsung Electronics will get their hands on the 10-megapixel folded zoom telephoto camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera from Korea's Namuga and Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that the 200-megapixel primary sense will be given by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which shouldn't be surprising considering how it is Samsung's own ISOCELL camera. Finally, the 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom capabilities will come from Parton and Mcnex.

Putting the supply chain aside, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the main device that most buyers will be interested in. However, we are certain that the camera will be a powerhouse in terms of photography. Especially how there is strong evidence that supports that the phone will have a 50-megapixel mode where it will allow the users to take pictures in RAW format at up to 50-megapixels, delivering much better quality and flexibility in terms of editing.

The Galaxy S23 series is said to go official sometime in Februray, but don't worry, we will keep you posted as we hear more and more about the upcoming flagship from Samsung.

