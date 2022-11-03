Menu
Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specs Leave Little to Imagination

Furqan Shahid
Nov 3, 2022, 05:04 AM EDT
When you are talking about the use of good cameras on their phone, Samsung is not known for making any downgrades, to be honest. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is not going to be different, either. Sure, the phone is going to be largely based on the same DNA as its younger brother, but we are going to get a massive camera upgrade, based on the information we have from this new tip.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Only Have the 200-Megapixel Sensor as a New Camera with the Rest of the Camara Setup Same as Last Year

According to the leaker Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel 10x periscope camera, coupled with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

This means that the camera setup is more or less the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, except the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main sensor rather than the 108-megapixel found on the S22 Ultra.

The camera department is something that remains unchanged and honestly, I am no surprised at all. The Galaxy S22 Ultra already established itself as one of the best camera phones, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a brand new sensor will be no different.

The one thing that we do not know is the actual name of the sensor as we are still not sure what we are getting. The 200-megapixel sensor appearing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra currently appears to be the unreleased ISOCELL HP2 but knowing Samsung, we still do not know what is going to happen or when the camera is going to come out. We also heard how the camera on the upcoming flagship will have a 50-megapixel mode, allowing you to take RAW pictures in up to 50-megapixel, which is always a good thing.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let us know what your thoughts are.

