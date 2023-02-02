Galaxy S23 Series Has a Larger Heat Dissipation Area Thanks to Vapor Chamber Cooling

Our smartphones have reached a point in time where they require proper cooling, or else they will suffer from bad performance, poor battery life, and even thermal throttling. Every company you see is trying to do something different to tackle thermal issues, and Samsung's solution is to add vapor chamber cooling. While the company is not the first to do it, it is still nice to see the latest Galaxy S23 series have this cooling under the hood.

The Galaxy S23 is inherently superior to the predecessor thanks to larger cooling area on the new phones

If you are unaware, we recently talked about how all three Galaxy S23 phones come with vapor chamber cooling, unlike the last generation, where only the Galaxy S22 Ultra was treated. Now, we have some more information showing how the heat dissipation area has grown larger thanks to the new cooling solution.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe shared this GIF below, showcasing the difference between the cooling system of the previous generation Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23.

The heat dissipation area of Samsung Galaxy S23 series is increased, as shown in the figure. pic.twitter.com/XkTW91vIm2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2023

As you can see from the GIF above, the cooling area on all three Galaxy S23 phones is larger than the Galaxy S22 phones, and while this difference might not look important to many people, it helps a lot with the thermal performance.

This vapor chamber cooling, combined with the new and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the Galaxy S23 series is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-performing smartphone with no compromises under the hood.

Early Galaxy S23 benchmarks show that the GPU on the new phone is inherently more powerful than the one found in the Galaxy S22, and we are going to post more information on the performance as we get our hands on it.

The Galaxy S23 series is now available for preorder around the world, the phone will start shipping on 17th February, later this year.