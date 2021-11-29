Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Camera Details Leaked

We are already aware that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has received a lot of love as far as the leaks are concerned, and this leaves us wondering about the younger siblings. The phones are going official in February 2022, and so far that has not stopped the leaks from coming out either. Now, the camera specs pertinent to the S22 and S22+ have leaked.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ Will Have Upgraded Camera Sensors

According to Ice Universe, both the Galaxy S22 and the Plus variant will feature a triple-camera setup and will use 50-megapixel primary cameras with 1/1.57-inch sensors, 1µm pixels, and f/1.8 aperture). There will also be a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4µm pixels, and f/2.2 aperture), and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that will have 3x optical zoom (1/3.24-inch sensor, 1.22µm pixels, and f/2.4 aperture).

On the front, you are getting a 10-megapixel selfie camera for both Galaxy S22 variants with a 1/3.24-inch sensor, 1.22µm pixels, and an f/2.2 aperture. The primary sensor used on both phones is bigger than the predecessors, and both phones appear to have a proper telephoto camera rather than a cropped 64-megapixel camera which affects the overall image quality.

This means that we can expect the entry-level Galaxy S22 devices to have better primary and zoom cameras than the previous generation phones. Moreover, thanks to the 50-megapixel sensor, both phones could also support 8K video recording from the primary camera. The base Galaxy S22 variant will be equipped with a 6.06-inch display and the Plus variant with a 6.55-inch display.

So far, the Galaxy S22 series is shaping up to be an impressive one. It is nice to see that Samsung has paid attention to the more affordable devices as well. Considering how the Ultra variant is going to be the crown jewel this time around. Will you be picking one up? Let us know.