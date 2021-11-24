Galaxy S21 Ultra Now Supports Pro Mode for Telephoto Cameras via Expert RAW App

The Galaxy S21 Ultra happens to be my favorite phone for a lot of reasons. If you are looking for an excellent camera phone, this is a no-brainer. However, the phone's pro mode does not let you use telephoto cameras. By default, you can only use the standard and ultra-wide camera in the Pro Mode, but that changes today as Samsung has announced Expert RAW, an app dedicated to telephoto cameras.

The Cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra Just Got a Whole Lot Better

Samsung has released the Expert RAW camera app on the Galaxy Store in South Korea. The new app lets you use the primary, ultra-wide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto cameras in the Pro mode. Users will be able to adjust the exposure value, focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance while shooting images and videos. Contrast, highlights, shadows, saturation, and tint can also be adjusted. Users will also check the histogram to check if specific areas in the frame or under or overexposed.

The Expert RAW camera app also supports HDR and can save images in lossless JPEG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats. You can then directly open DNG RAW files in the Adobe Lightroom app and edit them as per your requirements. The app capture images with lower noise, increase sharpness, and better details with a wider dynamic range.

Samsung has stated that the Expert RAW app can currently only be used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 12-based One UI 4.0. The app is currently in beta, and Samsung has stated that it will launch the stable version soon, and it will be available on the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy Tab S5e. We are hoping that the app's support is also heading to other high-end Samsung phones.

Since the app is not available in all the regions, you can head over here (h/t FrontTron) and download the app and sideload it on your phone.