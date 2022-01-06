Galaxy S21 Series Now Receiving January Security Update

Less than a week into the new year and Samsung has started to deliver a new gift to the Galaxy S21 owners. After delivering the Android 12 update to a number of devices, the company is now seeding the January security update to all Galaxy S21 devices.

The Galaxy S21 family is currently receiving the update that comes with the firmware version G99xBXXU4BULF and is currently rolling out in the Netherlands. However, those who own the device should expect the update to hit the other regions really soon.

Samsung Impresses Once More by Releasing January Security Update for Galaxy S21 Series

In addition to all the security fixes that will be making their way to the January patch, the update does bring stability and improvement to the functions. This basically means that you are looking at some basic, under the hood changes that will make their way to your phone.

Samsung has not detailed the other changes that have made their way to their update but we doubt you are going to get any massive changes that are also coming. As always, you can go to your phone's Settings and check for the update if you have not received it. As mentioned before, the update is currently rolling out only in the Netherlands.

Samsung used to be a company with one of the worst software support. However, over the past couple of years, the company has really improved with the availability of updates and we are glad to announce that its streaks of constant and consistent upgrades is not going anywhere, even when the company has more and more devices to cater.