Galaxy S20 devices have received numerous updates ever since their launch. Samsung has been hard at work making sure that the overall experience is as smooth as possible. After all, the Galaxy S20 series is what some would consider the best smartphone to come out this year.

The one issue that was prevalent across a lot of Galaxy S20 models were the issues with the autofocusing. Despite Samsung using the state of the art camera system on all three devices, a lot of users had issues with the cameras.

The New Galaxy S20 Update Reportedly Helps with Autofocus Issues, Updates the Camera App

Thankfully, Samsung is sticking to their guns as they have pushed a new update on all three devices. The update remains on the May 2020 Android security patch. The firmware version is G98xxXXU2ATE6 that is currently rolling out to a lot of different regions spanning across South America, Africa, as well as Asia. Along with updating the security of the phone, you are also getting an update to the Camera app. The app now has the version 10.0.03.10.

According to users over at Reddit, the update did fix the camera autofocusing issue. Additionally, the thread also talks about how the fingerprint reader has improved as well. We have tested the camera on the Galaxy S20 Plus and we can report that the autofocusing has improved by a drastic measure and there are very few focus hunting issues if any, to begin with. The fingerprint reader also is improved. Needless to say, Samsung has delivered their performance to some extent. Let's see just how long the company keeps delivering updates and improvements to their devices.

The update is rolling in stages as always, so you should be getting a notification soon. You have to keep in mind that the current software version is only limited to the Exynos powered devices. The US variant/Snapdragon variants have not received the update so far.

Have you received the update? Let us know if you have seen the improvements too.